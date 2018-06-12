Wild Woman Fundraising

Fundraising and Leadership

Hi Nonprofit Leader!

I help you get better results than you ever dreamed! Here’s how:

✔ Develop your leadership skills, especially if you’re a new director or a female executive director.

✔ Manage your team for better results year after year.

✔ Learn to write high producing fundraising campaigns, with emails, appeal letters, newsletters, and more.

✔ Find new donors and reduce attrition by keeping your donors.

✔ Create a fundraising plan and work the plan!

If you’d like to know more, email me to take advantage of my FREE 30-minute strategy session. You can reach me at 503-673-3863

Learn More

Shop For DIY E-Courses

Whether you’ve got an appeal letter to write, an annual report to design, a monthly giving campaign to kickstart, a fundraising plan to make, or a sponsorship to get, you’ll find something in my store to help.

Check out a fun course.

If you want an all-access pass to my events and courses, check out Fundraising Mastermind Elite

Let’s Work Together

Do you want to take your nonprofit fundraising to the next level? We can work on fundraising and communications plans, appeals, enews, online fundraising and more. If you want personalized attention, Fundraising consulting is for you!

Find out what we can do together!

Invite me to speak

Want to help your attendees have fun AND learn at your next conference? Keynotes, Workhops, and Webinars with Wild Woman Fundraising can rock your crowd!

Let’s get started.

Rock star clients I've worked with

As seen in

Upcoming Events

  1. Annual Report Masterclass Series for DSAIA

    June 12 @ 10:00 am - June 19 @ 11:00 am

  2. How to Keep Your Giving Day Donors

    June 21 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

  3. Creating a Communications Plan METRO Workshop

    June 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

View All Events

Fundraising Ideas

Samples of our fundraising courses

Fundraising School + Your All-Access Pass to 900+ Popular Useful Fundraising Articles

Join Fundraising Mastermind Elite

Nonprofit Appeal Letters

Get a Bigger Sponsorship

Advanced Annual Reports for Fundraising

Secrets of Finding New Donors

Getting Donations Through Your Nonprofit Newsletter

Secrets of Keeping Your Donors course

Nonprofit Crowdfunding & Online Fundraising

Make Your Fundraising Plan

Fantastic Monthly Giving

Your Grants Breakthrough

Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers

Fundraising books and courses