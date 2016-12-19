"You dare to dream, take action consistent with those dreams, and are transparent about what you learned through those experiences and what you promise to improve. You are authentic and refreshingly approachable, despite the business platform. I dig that, Wild Woman! You do not constantly shove this and that at me that requires money, even though I recognize that you must monetize your efforts. I consider you one of my mentors. When I begin my consultancy business, I will look to you as a great example. High value output with well-managed returns. Your approach never feels mechanized, and that also is refreshing."
Hi! Do you want to take your fundraising to the next level?
My name is Mazarine. I’m the founder of Wild Woman Fundraising, an e-learning company that reaches about 50,000 nonprofit people each month. We help people grow their fundraising and succeed in their fundraising careers.
From 2011 to 2015 I taught over 10,000 nonprofit professionals to succeed in fundraising. Did they succeed? HELL YES! Here’s just a few results people have gotten from my training:
—Highest amount in sponsorships ever for an art festival in Texas, (over $132,000)
—Tripled the appeal return for a nonprofit, going from $3,000 to $16,000
—1,000 new mailing list names for another nonprofit due to my advice,
—Over $40,000 in new sponsorships for a NYC Catholic school and
—Over $35,000 for a Californian senior services nonprofit appeal, despite starting later and more competition in the market.
See more success stories here.
I would love to help your nonprofit to succeed in fundraising too.
How do I help you get more fundraising dollars?
- –I teach customized webinars and workshops, and train staff, board and volunteers in fundraising.
- –I also coach nonprofit professionals in fundraising, providing feedback, advice and support.
- –I help people at nonprofits write appeal letters, newsletters, annual reports and website copy.
- —Ultimately I work to deepen your understanding of what it takes to succeed in fundraising.
Compliments
- "I just want to thank you for LAST YEAR's consultations. It's helping me so much structure my brain and time for this year's fundraising.You are cool, thanks!" - Tom Hart, Executive Director, Sequential Artists Workshop
"I usually never send any responses to email newsletters but I just wanted to tell you that I really like all of your insight and “snark” as you call it. I’m just disappointed I didn’t find you sooner even though I had spent 6 years working just north of you in the Seattle region through June 2013. Looking forward to everything you send in 2014."
I can’t thank you enough for providing such informative and enjoyable webinars, especially addressing sponsorships. The information you impart is so complete and comprehensive that there is no room for wondering if I have all of the info needed to create the sponsorship packages or to go out and seek the support. Confidence is a wonderful by-product of participating in your webinars. Others may give info that helps you with the nuts and bolts, but it is only by your unique presentation style and personality infused into the presentations that you buoy participants on to move forward, full steam ahead.
Your webinar was fantastic! Chock full of usable information which I will be putting to use. Love the one page development plan. I’ve been seeking some type of format. Think I’ve found it! Plus your ideas are great! Also the concept of developing your fundraising team. When you run a small program, you tend to think of yourself as being alone but you really aren’t! These concepts are amazing. -Julie Condy, Executive Director, Crescent City Lights Youth Theatre
I think you’re the most amazingest wildest woman fundraiser out there. I’ve told so many people about how smart and wonderful you are, including some fancy-pants manhattan consultant who offered a free event audit. Thanks so much for everything. -Molly Ola Pinney, Founder/ CEO, Global Autism Project
“I want to thank you for sharing your “wild” witty, warm and wonderful insights into all things NFP! Your blogs are a voice of common sense, humanity and most importantly, LOL humor in a world of “unreal reality” -Reader in NC
I have purchased both the Wild Woman’s Guide to Fundraising and the Wild Woman’s Guide to Social Media and both books are absolutely wonderful resources for any nonprofit management and development staff. -Kenita Pierce-Lewis, Founder, H.O.P.E. Inc.
I have 33 years of non-profit fundraising experience. Thanks for bringing what you do to the rest of us. Your resources, your presence, your personal stories, the successes and opportunities you share are very meaningful to me. Please keep doing what you are doing! –Ruth E. Messick CFRE, Vice President of Gift Planning and Public Relations
That was a great session! I didn’t realize I could learn so much in an hour and a half! I am the first person in our organization of 20 years with the title fund developer–a lot of folks are counting on me. All of the resources you shared will be invaluable!” -Linda Parson, Birthing Project USA
“Your How to Write Stunning Appeal Letters webinar was sooooo good! Thanks so much for the best training in years. Clear. Concise. Real world examples. Great pace. Loved it!” -Julie Nations, Executive Director, The Ellie Fund
This has been one of the best webinars I’ve attended. Incredible amount of information that I can’t wait to implement at work. Thank you so much!” -Jen Hiebert, Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, Moscow, Idaho
“We are a grassroots organization doing our fifth fundraising event next year. Mazarine’s Sponsorship Webinar helped us brainstorm who to approach and lots of ways to convince them to sponsor us! Tremendous value. If you’re looking for sponsors, take this course! ” -Denise Hawkinson, Ph.D., Board member, Post-Partum Health Alliance
“I enjoyed your Moving Up In Your Nonprofit Career webinar. The worksheets are a great resource, I used the “Cheat Sheet” at an interview this Friday and left a great impression. Your work is inspiring!” -C. Massillon
“Wow!”, I not only secured a $1500 sponsorship for a specific need, but just found out that we received a $15,000 sponsorship, as well. I’d say that’s a darned good return on one webinar! Thanks a million!” -Judi DeSouter, Director of Advancement at Catholic Elementary Development Partners, New York, NY
“I wanted to let you know that I thought your presentation was wonderful and that it was one of the most useful WVDO events that I have attended” -Barb Gorman, Communications Specialist, Housecall Providers, Portland, OR
“With the uncertainty around federal funding, it is imperative that we find unique ways to raise funds for our program. I found your sponsorship trainings at the Meals on Wheels conference to be so helpful and already have a great idea around finding a sponsor for our meal program.” -Brynn Evans, Executive Director Meals On Wheels of Lamoille County