8 Reasons to Attend the Nonprofit Leadership Summit

In just a few short days, the Nonprofit Leadership Summit will Start.
If you need 8 Reasons to buy the Nonprofit Leadership Summit ticket today, here they are! 

Reason 1:  Because you don’t have a consistent method for finding new donors (and unrestricted income) that works 
Because you want to learn how to develop a donor pipeline, and replace donors constantly, with a proven system. Ellen Bristol of Fundraising the S.M.A.R.T. Way will be sharing this proven system with you so that your nonprofit can continue to fulfill its mission for years to come.

Reason 2: You’re a bit impatient and ambitious
Because you love not having to jump on a plane to go to a conference-while still being able to keep on top of your work at home. PLUS you like the 19 CFRE credits. That too.

Reason 3: You know you are stuck where you’re at-and you don’t know what to do next.
Because you are at a certain income level, maybe six figures-but you want to get to $500,000. Or you are at $500,000 and want to get to $1M. You want to overcome your greatest fundraising challenges and get out of this income ceiling.  

Reason 4: You want to get tons of monthly donors and keep them
In times of great change, monthly givers can see us through when major donors drop away. Erica Waasdorp, author of “Monthly Giving the Sleeping Giant” (and raiser of $18M in monthly gifts) will teach you how to get monthly givers, NOW!

Reason 5: You need more board members fundraising
Andy Robinson, 30 year veteran board trainer (and author) will help you get your board ready to fundraise. Jeff Schreifels will help you get them excited and motivated to fundraise major gifts for you.

Reason 6: You want to build a stronger team. 
Kishshana Palmer, MBA, former VP of External Affairs for FoodCorps, a national nonprofit, has done hiring and firing and personally taken fundraising teams from blah to outstanding in a matter of months, and she will show you how to hire right.

Reason 7: You’re not sure what funding will be cut, and you need to figure out what you’re going to do. 
Eric Anderson of The Healthy Nonprofit will show you how to create scenario plans, a.k.a. what to do when funding gets cut-how to cope and not just make a plan B, but a plan C and D as well. 

Reason 8: You could figure it out on your own, but you want to go FASTER. 
Because you are ready to STOP staying where you’re at with income. You want to grow, and you want to grow NOW.  

If any of these reasons resonates with you, then >> Join us at the Nonprofit Leadership Summit this September 18, 20 and 22, or you can simply register now, and attend when it is convenient for you. All sessions will be recorded for you to watch over and over again. 

