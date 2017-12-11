Wild Woman Fundraising

Fundraising and Leadership

Why leadership? Why now?

I have taken a greater interest in leadership this year. This is me teaching how to build trust, deliberately, at your nonprofit job, to the Women in Philanthropy group in Holyoke, MA, in November 2017.

Why leadership?

Well, because our fundraiser turnover problem leads to our donor retention problem, which is under our nonprofit workplace culture problem, But all of this is REALLY stemming from leadership. (AND the overarching problem of the 3 pillars of white supremacy).

The fish rots from the head, so they say, so I’m learning everything I can about nonprofit leadership, so that we can do better, every day, to create the kind of world we want to live in, not just with our missions, but inside our day-to-day lives at our nonprofits.

This should be our legacy- not pointing the finger at the world, but first asking ourselves, are we TRULY living our values, cherishing our people, and making their world better, so they can help others?

If not, then we have work to do!

If you want to be a better nonprofit leader, we would love to support you on your journey.

 

