All of Wild Woman’s Best Fundraising Advice of 2017…in One little Article.

What a crazy year!

It has been so difficult, for so many of us. We have moved backwards in so many areas. And we have moved forward in others.

But we still need to continue to push forward in 2018.

And I want to help you get where you want to go.

SO, what support do you need in the new year?

Do you want to step into leadership in the nonprofit world?

Do you want to get a new, better paying job?

Or maybe you want to get a job where you can really have friends at work, be nurtured into your areas of greatest strength in fundraising, and have your ideas taken seriously.

If any of the above sounds like you, I would love to help you get there.

In this coming year, I will be working more and more with nonprofit professionals who are ready to take their career to the next level.

If this sounds like you, email me using the contact form to the right, and let’s set up a call to talk about what you want to achieve in 2018.

