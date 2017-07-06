Are you in a funding crisis? We can get through it, together.

Are you looking at the news, wondering what’s next?

It’s a difficult time to predict the future. Some US funding streams are in free-fall. For example:

-> Environmental funding is slashed.

-> Healthcare funding has been cut– oh, plus

-> Educational funding is snipped as well.

If none of these causes applies to you, well- There’s a federal hiring freeze -> which affects our donors , as well as-> our disbursements, not to mention -> our workplace giving!

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.



​​​​​​​Let me tell you about a nonprofit CEO I work with. Her name is Beth.

Here’s a typical week for Beth. ​​​​​​​She spends hour after hour calling board members, trying to motivate them, before driving across town to pick up auction items, following up endlessly with emails and phonecalls to sponsors as she waits in line for a fast food lunch, hustling to find new speaking engagements to help people care about her nonprofit, dealing with staffing issues as people pop by her desk for a chat, and even dropping by the central library to research grants in her spare time on the weekend. She doesn’t get home until 9 o’clock every night.

Then Beth has a phonecall. The shelter’s government contract is not getting renewed, and they will have no money to pay salaries in two months. Despite all her hard work, the other funding streams aren’t yet big enough to carry the weight of the budget. It didn’t have to be this way.

Maybe you know someone like Beth. Maybe more and more nonprofit leaders you know are facing funding cuts. Take a break from the news cycle to ponder this.

No matter what happens, we will get through this, together.

So I’ve decided to make our second annual online Nonprofit Leadership Summit devoted to dealing with change and uncertainty in our nonprofit funding world.

When is it? We’re holding the Nonprofit Leadership Summit on September 18, 20 and 22nd, 2017 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and every person who registers will get the recordings.

Did you know?

In times of great strife major givers often stop giving because of the uncertainty with their investments, but monthly givers can stay strong and get stronger.

If you’re losing donors right now, we can give you strategies to get them back.

Where is it? The Nonprofit Leadership Summit is a virtual conference. We’re holding it entirely online. You can watch from your computer, tablet, phone, whatever works for you.

We give you TWO sessions on monthly giving.

We’ll have international monthly giving expert Erica Waasdorp talk about how to keep those multiple streams of monthly giving coming in with larger organizations. PLUS we’ll have a case study with Kenita Pierce-Lewis, CEO of HOPE Inc, sharing how she grew her loyal monthly givers from scratch in a small organization.

What does it cost? Tickets are going for $397

You need all hands on deck now.

You can’t afford more fundraising staff. Let’s help your board fundraise for you. We’ll also have two sessions devoted to board fundraising, at the grassroots level or at larger organizations, with experts and authors Andy Robinson and Jeff Schreifels of the Veritus Group.

When the wolf is at the door. . .

Nobody wants to stop providing desperately needed services. Planning for budget cuts is what gets us through hard times. Your clients and your causes depend on you. Their lives are in your hands, and you’re not going to let them down. So when the wolf is at the door, there’s one question to ask: how do you cook a wolf?

Erik Anderson of The Healthy Nonprofit is a turnaround expert. You have plan A for your your nonprofit, and Erik will show us how to create plans B, C and D so your nonprofit can survive now.

But wait…there’s more!​​​​​​​

This isn’t even all of the sessions we have to help you succeed in this new funding reality. Learn more about our other, helpful presentations here.

3 days- how can I take the time?

Don’t join us. That’s OK, too. The three days will pass, and at the end of the week you’ll still be sitting at your desk, leaving a message for a donor who doesn’t return your calls. Your fundraising office will continue to run the way it always has.

OR

You could be absorbing these incredible speakers, taking notes and learning how to dig your nonprofit out of a financial hole . PLUS, each session will be recorded, so you’ll have a chance to review every session whenever you wish.