Are you trying to move into leadership? This might help you.

We are getting ready for the Nonprofit Leadership Summit, this September 24, 26 and 28th. Each year, we talk about leadership and fundraising. We want to help you build a stronger board, get more effective teams, become a better leader, and INCIDENTALLY, raise more money on the way! So join us! It’s online, and each session will be recorded if you can’t make every one.

A lot of our time in nonprofits is spent interacting with each other. But we don’t take a lot of time to define our roles, or understand the roles we would like to play.

What’s a key piece of leadership that people often get wrong?

People don’t define the difference between workers, management and leadership.

If you want to move into leadership, or if you want to become a manager, here are some definitions that can help you.

Sometimes we have leaders being asked to do the work of workers. Other times we have a lack of managers, so the leader is forced to be a manager, or the workers are asked to manage themselves, which can lead to less effective outcomes for EVERYONE.

Once you start to understand this, you can start to think about how to develop the kind of experience that will allow you to become a leader, inside and outside your current organization.

So first, what’s the difference between being a worker, management and leadership?

In a nutshell, a Manager Controls things, a Leader Creates things, a Worker Does things.

Worker Does things Manager Controls things Leader Creates Things Performs basic tasks Performs repetitive tasks Needs and uses resources Develops task-specific expertise Finds new business Creates product/provides service Enlists new customers and clients Follows rules Needs management and leadership Interacts with outsiders Responsible for own effort, production and sales Works independently Lacks overarching viewpoint Takes direction from others Provides feedback to the organization Keeps track of things Budgets, makes ends meet, and plans Organizes, Solves problems Rules-oriented and Systems based Needs leaders and workers Interacts internally, keeps people in line with systems Responsible for performance of the organization Deductive process Creates structure-risk averse Uses authority and rules, gives direction, keeps everyone lined up Monitors organizational culture Changes things Finds resources Gets the mission defined Creates an environment Shakes things up Sets direction and tone Aligns people, internal locus of control, creative risk taker Imagination based Needs managers and workers Interacts with outsiders, inspires people Responsible for overall outcome Inductive process Creates mandates, risk taker Uses influence, convinces, shows direction Monitors outside culture

Does this make it clearer for you?

If you are recognizing yourself in the manager type instead of the leader, and would prefer to be a manager, that’s wonderful. We need more good managers. Or maybe you’re content to be a worker. That’s OK too! And learning about these types can help you define and manage your career. If you’re looking to be a leader, what might you do to start building some of these skills, now?

Are you constantly looking to trends to see what you should try?

Are you interested in finding resources, or setting the tone for organizational culture?

You might just be a leader! And what makes a good leader? (Check your current leader to see if they have some of these traits)

Ambitiousness (appropriate amount) Establishes strong relationships Consistent high performance Team-building skills Intelligence Willingness to take appropriate risks Adaptability Being a problem solver

These ideas for good leadership come from the center for Creative Leadership, (Leslie and Van Velsor, in 1996)