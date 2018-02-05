She knows how to get a $12K raise: Interview with Elaine Lou Cartas

Are you looking to be more assertive in your work? Elaine Lou Cartas, first generation female fundraiser, helps us see how to be more assertive in asking for a gift, as well as how to have those challenging conversations at work to help you move ahead!

Check out this interview with Elaine Lou Cartas and let me know what you think in the comments!

My biggest takeaway from this interview was: Conflict is an opportunity!

Some questions we answer in this short interview are:

1. What unique challenges do first generation women face in the nonprofit workplace?

2. How have you personally been challenged and what did you learn from it?

3. When you look at our profession, what do you see?

4. When leaders try to retain first generation women, what do you see them do? What do you think works? What do you think doesn’t work?

If you attend Elaine’s session at the online Fundraising Career Conference on April 2nd, 4th and 6th, 2018 this year, you will learn:

– 8 word-to-word scripts to have challenging conversations

– Salary raise script she used to get a $12k raise in 20 minutes

