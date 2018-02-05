Wild Woman Fundraising

Fundraising and Leadership

by Leave a Comment

She knows how to get a $12K raise: Interview with Elaine Lou Cartas

Are you looking to be more assertive in your work? Elaine Lou Cartas, first generation female fundraiser, helps us see how to be more assertive in asking for a gift, as well as how to have those challenging conversations at work to help you move ahead!

Check out this interview with Elaine Lou Cartas and let me know what you think in the comments!

My biggest takeaway from this interview was: Conflict is an opportunity!

Some questions we answer in this short interview are:

1. What unique challenges do first generation women face in the nonprofit workplace?

2. How have you personally been challenged and what did you learn from it?

3. When you look at our profession, what do you see?

4. When leaders try to retain first generation women, what do you see them do? What do you think works? What do you think doesn’t work?

If you attend Elaine’s session at the online Fundraising Career Conference on April 2nd, 4th and 6th, 2018 this year, you will learn:

– 8 word-to-word scripts to have challenging conversations
– Salary raise script she used to get a $12k raise in 20 minutes

JOIN US!

If you want to rise in your career this year, come to the online Fundraising Career Conference April, 2nd 4th and 6th.

save your seat at the fundraising career conference

Shares 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

As seen in

Upcoming Events

  1. Free Webinar: Now We Rise: Developing Women’s Leadership in a Changing World

    February 8 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

  2. Free Webinar with TOPNonprofits: Resumes and Cover Letters

    February 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

  3. Free Webinar: How to Negotiate Your Nonprofit Salary

    February 22 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

View All Events

Wild Woman Fundraising courses

Samples of our fundraising courses

Join Fundraising Mastermind Elite

Nonprofit Appeal Letters course

Get a Bigger Sponsorship course

Advanced Annual Reports for Fundraising course

Secrets of Finding New Donors course

Getting Donations Through Your Nonprofit Newsletter course

Secrets of Keeping Your Donors course

Nonprofit Crowdfunding & Online Fundraising course

Make Your Fundraising Plan course

Fantastic Monthly Giving course

Your Grants Breakthrough course

Your Ultimate Guide to Fundraising with Volunteers course

Fundraising books and courses