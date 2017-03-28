Careers in Fundraising-What You Need to Know

Over the last five years, I’ve written a lot about how to get a good fundraising job, and how to keep from making the mistakes that I made.

I got so psyched about fundraising careers that I wrote a book about it, called Get the Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide. This book was rated 5 stars by Nonprofit.About.com.

In these next few days I’d like to take you on a journey- to getting the career of your dreams in fundraising.

First, where do you want to go? You need a roadmap for your career path!

This ebook is going to be invaluable to you as you start to consider how you want to grow in fundraising. It goes over different fundraising job titles, how to figure out what skills you need to get from here to get where you want to go, it goes over different fundraising networking techniques, and more!

Let’s dive deeper into how to get a nonprofit fundraising job, now.

Here are a few tips that i’ve picked up over the last several years of helping people with getting fundraising jobs- Tips that help people look their best to a potential hiring manager in fundraising. It’s not just about keywords-and it’s not just about getting the dollars raised in there either. You’ll dig these two articles-and they can help you stand head and shoulders above the competition for this job.

These are some of my most popular posts, ever! Why? Well, probably because these interview questions come up again and again in fundraising, and you can easily prepare for them by knowing them in advance and deciding what you’re going to say. But don’t forget, this is a two way interview! You need to ask them questions as well. And we’ve got JUST the questions that will help you uncover if this place will be a good place for you to work or not. You definitely want to check out these questions-they could make or break your next job.

Secrets for acing the interview (and followup) with Claire Axelrad

Claire Axelrad has taught how to ace your fundraising interview for the last 2 years at the Fundraising Career Conference, and she’s doing it again this year. You do NOT want to miss out on your chance to learn from her, and ask her your burning questions about how to make the interviewer remember you and want to see you again.

What a recruiter really wants-Interview with Fundraising Recruiter Phil Gerard

When I was working full time in fundraising, I always wondered why recruiters wouldn’t give me the time of day. I thought maybe I wasn’t senior enough. And I made some crucial mistakes. Phil Gerard is going to break down exactly what recruiters want to see in the Fundraising Career Conference, and he reveals some secrets in this interview.

Plan to get a major gifts role– how to get it-with Phil Gerard

You know that perfect major gifts role is not going to fall into your lap. So how do you get some of the highest paid jobs in fundraising? Phil Gerard recruits for major gifts roles all of the time and he will share with you exactly what he looks for.

Not all fundraisers are extroverts! In fact many of us would rather be home than networking or pressing the flesh at a donor cultivation event. I am sure you can think of more, but here are 4 jobs for introverts off the top of my head.

