sweet-mazarineHi! Want to know what I can do for you?

I give people tools to empower themselves with their fundraising and with their careers. It’s all about innovation and playfulness and exploring. I give people hope and joy on a regular basis through my blog, e-courses, webinars, and speaking. I help nonprofits learn how to fundraise. I also help nonprofits waste less money by reducing turnover and helping their fundraisers succeed.

From 2011 to 2015 I taught over 10,000 nonprofit professionals to succeed in fundraising.

Well, did they succeed? Hell yeah! Here’s just a few results people have gotten from my training and writing:

  • Highest amount in sponsorships ever for an art festival in Texas, (over $132,000)
  • $66,000 in an first time online campaign for a Los Angeles social services nonprofit
  • $5,000+ in year-end crowdfunding appeals for a Florida arts nonprofit
  • Tripled the appeal return for a nonprofit, going from $3,000 to $16,000
  • 1,000 new mailing list names for another nonprofit due to my advice,
  • Over $40,000 in new sponsorships for a NYC Catholic school and
  • Over $35,000 for a Californian senior services nonprofit appeal, despite starting later and more competition in the market.
  • Here are more detailed success stories.

I would love to help your nonprofit to succeed in fundraising too.

Here’s how I work one-on-one with nonprofits.

  • I teach customized webinars, workshops, and train staff, board and volunteers in fundraising. My Speaking & Fundraising training includes Energizing Board retreats, Training in Sponsorships, Events, Getting volunteers to fundraise, Appeal letters, Marketing and more.
  • I also coach nonprofit professionals in fundraising, providing feedback, advice and support. Fundraising Coaching (only 4 organizations per year)
  • I help people at nonprofits write appeal letters, newsletters, annual reports and website copy.
  • Ultimately I work to deepen your understanding of what it takes to succeed in fundraising.

 

 See results people have gotten from my fundraising coaching, my membership program, and my trainings.

 

Want to chat about what you’re working on? Shoot an email to info at wildwomanfundraising.com

 

Would you like to help your group learn to fundraise more effectively? Check out some training topics below:

Fundraising

  • Webinar marketing training
  • Career advice for the nonprofit field: I have helped people find jobs since 2007. I have written hundreds of cover letters, reviewed thousands of resumes, and run successful career fairs with thousands of attendees and over 50 vendors. I teach nonprofit career essentials such as:
    • Nonprofit resume writing
    • Nonprofit cover letters
    • Acing that nonprofit interview
    • Jumpstart your jobsearch with Web 2.0
    • Marketing yourself online to get that job offer
    • Your first 90 days at your nonprofit job
    • Your Transferable Skills
    • The Nonprofit Career Ladder
    • How to be a nonprofit consultant

    Do you need one of these things? Get in touch

    Compliments

    I think you’re the most amazingest wildest woman fundraiser out there. I’ve told so many people about how smart and wonderful you are, including some fancy-pants manhattan consultant who offered a free event audit. Thanks so much for everything. -Molly Ola Pinney, Founder/ CEO, Global Autism Project

    “That was a great session! I didn’t realize I could learn so much in an hour and a half 🙂 I am the first person in our organization of 20 years with the title fund developer–a lot of folks are counting on me. All of the resources you shared will be invaluable!” -Linda Parson, Birthing Project USA

    “Excellent presentation on sponsorships, helpful, informative, and motivating! -John Panarese, Executive Director, Animal Rescue League of Fall River, MA”