Hi! Want to know what I can do for you?

I give people tools to empower themselves with their fundraising and with their careers. It’s all about innovation and playfulness and exploring. I give people hope and joy on a regular basis through my blog, e-courses, webinars, and speaking. I help nonprofits learn how to fundraise. I also help nonprofits waste less money by reducing turnover and helping their fundraisers succeed.

From 2011 to 2015 I taught over 10,000 nonprofit professionals to succeed in fundraising.

Well, did they succeed? Hell yeah! Here’s just a few results people have gotten from my training and writing:

Highest amount in sponsorships ever for an art festival in Texas, (over $132,000)

$66,000 in an first time online campaign for a Los Angeles social services nonprofit

$5,000+ in year-end crowdfunding appeals for a Florida arts nonprofit

Tripled the appeal return for a nonprofit, going from $3,000 to $16,000

1,000 new mailing list names for another nonprofit due to my advice,

Over $40,000 in new sponsorships for a NYC Catholic school and

Over $35,000 for a Californian senior services nonprofit appeal, despite starting later and more competition in the market.

Here are more detailed success stories.

I would love to help your nonprofit to succeed in fundraising too.

Here’s how I work one-on-one with nonprofits.

I teach customized webinars, workshops, and train staff, board and volunteers in fundraising. My Speaking & Fundraising training includes Energizing Board retreats, Training in Sponsorships, Events, Getting volunteers to fundraise, Appeal letters, Marketing and more.

I also coach nonprofit professionals in fundraising, providing feedback, advice and support. Fundraising Coaching (only 4 organizations per year)

I help people at nonprofits write appeal letters, newsletters, annual reports and website copy.

Ultimately I work to deepen your understanding of what it takes to succeed in fundraising.

Want to chat about what you’re working on? Shoot an email to info at wildwomanfundraising.com

Would you like to help your group learn to fundraise more effectively? Check out some training topics below:

