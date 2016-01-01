I give people tools to empower themselves with their fundraising and with their careers. It’s all about innovation and playfulness and exploring. I give people hope and joy on a regular basis through my blog, e-courses, webinars, and speaking. I help nonprofits learn how to fundraise. I also help nonprofits waste less money by reducing turnover and helping their fundraisers succeed.
From 2011 to 2015 I taught over 10,000 nonprofit professionals to succeed in fundraising.
Well, did they succeed? Hell yeah! Here’s just a few results people have gotten from my training and writing:
Here’s how I work one-on-one with nonprofits.
Would you like to help your group learn to fundraise more effectively? Check out some training topics below:
Fundraising
- Wildly Successful Events: Sponsorships 101
- Advanced: What Your Sponsors Really Want
- Finding New Donors
- How to Keep Your Donors
- Advanced: Mega-Fundraising with Volunteers (Click here to see a sample of this presentation for the Scleroderma Leadership Conference 2012)
- Recruiting and Retaining Volunteers
- Tons of Money in the Mail
- Advanced: How to Write a Stunning Direct Mail Package Piece by Piece
- Crucial End of Year Giving Strategies for Your Nonprofit Appeal
- Fundraising Planning
- Developing Earned Income Streams For Your Nonprofit
- Advanced Nonprofit Newsletters that get people to donate
- Advanced Annual Reports for Print and Web
- Wildly Successful Nonprofit Blogging
- Get People to Click Donate On Your Nonprofit Website
- How to do social media for your nonprofit in 15 minutes a day
- Getting more people to open your e-newsletters
- How to use Twitter to get more attention for your cause
- Advanced Twitter for Partnerships
- Advanced Content Marketing
- How to Learn from Your Website and Social Media Analytics
Compliments
I think you’re the most amazingest wildest woman fundraiser out there. I’ve told so many people about how smart and wonderful you are, including some fancy-pants manhattan consultant who offered a free event audit. Thanks so much for everything. -Molly Ola Pinney, Founder/ CEO, Global Autism Project
“That was a great session! I didn’t realize I could learn so much in an hour and a half 🙂 I am the first person in our organization of 20 years with the title fund developer–a lot of folks are counting on me. All of the resources you shared will be invaluable!” -Linda Parson, Birthing Project USA
“Excellent presentation on sponsorships, helpful, informative, and motivating! -John Panarese, Executive Director, Animal Rescue League of Fall River, MA”