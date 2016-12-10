Fun Video Friday: Overcome

Truth time. For the entire month of November, after the US election, I did not feel like working. I felt total despair. Even with doing what I could to help grassroots organizations after the election, I couldn’t work. i just wanted to hide from the world.

But we have to get up. We have to keep fighting. AND I looked at Youtube, because music makes me feel better, and I wondered what I could share with you.

And then yesterday, I found this video, and I knew this video, called Overcome, captured my feelings perfectly, and what I want us to do now.

So now I’m going back, way back to 2010 when I used to blog 5 days a week, and had a friday video post. Let’s bring back Friday Video to inspire you and get you through the day!

Here’s my new favorite called Overcome by Laura Mvula!