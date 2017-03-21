Fundraising Career Pathing - How to Take the Right Job for You

Are you wondering how to get ahead in your fundraising career?
Do you know there are things you need to do to get to that next job, but you’re not sure how to look good enough to the hiring manager?
It’s difficult to know what to do. So many of us just get dropped into this job, without knowing what comes next.
That’s why fundraising recruiter (and 10+ year fundraising veteran) Phil Gerard has created a career pathing model for you. In this career pathing model, you’ll see what a first job in fundraising will typically require, what a subsequent job in fundraising will need from you, and how to stretch your skills or experiences to get the job after that. This plan can be customized depending on the path you want to follow in fundraising.
How do you know what path you want to follow in fundraising?
Here’s a taste of what’s inside the e-book.
Your Fundraising Career Pathing Model
By Phil Gerard, Fundraising Recruiter
Sample Fundraising Career Path
Development Associate
Education:
Associate or Bachelor of Arts
Diploma
Fundraising Essentials Course
Experience:
Some work and volunteer experience in fundraising
Administrative experience
to Development Coordinator
Education: Fundraising Essentials course
Experience:
Previous fundraising experience
Events experience
Coordination experience
Writing experience
to Development Officer
Education:
Add fundraising certificate program
Join AFP
Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops
Experience:
Ask for opportunities to solicit face-to-face gifts, even in a supporting role
Find a mentor (i.e. to go on calls with)
to Development Manager
Education:
Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops
Focus on management training
Experience:
Gain hands-on experience on all aspects of major gifts
Build your face-to-face experience and track-record in soliciting gifts
Ask for opportunities to mentor, supervise
to Development Director
Education:
Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops
Add formal management training
Experience:
Get hand-on experience supervising a growing team
Continue to increase your experience in all aspects of major gifts
Increase the gift level gradually from 5 to 6 to 7-figures
Now-you can fill out your own career path below!
My Fundraising Job Path
Job 1: _________________________________
Timeline from _________ to _______________
What do I need to do?
Skills
____________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________
Experience
____________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________
What will you learn?
