Fundraising Career Pathing - How to Take the Right Job for You

That’s why fundraising recruiter (and 10+ year fundraising veteran) Phil Gerard has created a career pathing model for you. In this career pathing model, you’ll see what a first job in fundraising will typically require, what a subsequent job in fundraising will need from you, and how to stretch your skills or experiences to get the job after that. This plan can be customized depending on the path you want to follow in fundraising.

How do you know what path you want to follow in fundraising?

This book has

Different job titles in fundraising with the traits you should have for each one,

A List of fundraising job specializations

Networking notebook to help you interview people at different nonprofits you’re looking at working at, to see which one you’d like best.

Sample good questions to ask in these interviews

Here’s a taste of what’s inside the e-book.

Your Fundraising Career Pathing Model

By Phil Gerard, Fundraising Recruiter

Sample Fundraising Career Path

Development Associate

Education:

Associate or Bachelor of Arts

Diploma

Fundraising Essentials Course

Experience:

Some work and volunteer experience in fundraising

Administrative experience

to Development Coordinator

Education: Fundraising Essentials course

Experience:

Previous fundraising experience

Events experience

Coordination experience

Writing experience

t o Development Officer

Education:

Add fundraising certificate program

Join AFP

Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops

Experience:

Ask for opportunities to solicit face-to-face gifts, even in a supporting role

Find a mentor (i.e. to go on calls with)

to Development Manager

Education:

Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops

Focus on management training

Experience:

Gain hands-on experience on all aspects of major gifts

Build your face-to-face experience and track-record in soliciting gifts

Ask for opportunities to mentor, supervise

to Development Director

Education:

Continue professional development through seminars, conferences and specific workshops

Add formal management training

Experience:

Get hand-on experience supervising a growing team

Continue to increase your experience in all aspects of major gifts

Increase the gift level gradually from 5 to 6 to 7-figures

My Fundraising Job Path

Job 1: _________________________________

Timeline from _________ to _______________

What do I need to do?

Skills

____________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________

Experience

____________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________

