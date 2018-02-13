Help! I’m a new female leader and I’m overwhelmed!

It’s not surprising. There are a lot of factors working against female leadership in nonprofits.

What are they? In this session we cover what they are, and then, what is behind the factors, and what we can do about it.

It was a pleasure to teach this session. I hope you enjoy watching the recording.





In this flash class, we cover:

16 ways to support women leaders in nonprofits. Here are a few. To get a full explanation of each point here, watch the video.

1. –Focus on Meaning

2. –Manage Energy Effectively

3. –Positive Framing

4. –Connect

5. –Engage

6. –Implement flexible working arrangements for everyone

7. –Adapt HR process to make recruiting appraisal and career management systems more woman friendly

8. –Help women master dominant codes and nurture their ambition

9. –Encourage women to find an informal mentor inside or outside the organization

10. –Create a career plan or succession plan

11. –Support her when she’s feeling overwhelmed by the dominant culture

FOR ADVANCED STUDENTS ONLY:

12. –How do you create a Sphere of authenticity?

13. –Examine your Women’s Leadership Climate

14. –Explore Individual psychology and interpersonal resources

15. –Change Leader Expectations

16. –Have a different understanding of External commitments

