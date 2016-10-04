I Hid My Double Life From Co-Workers For Years

I had this secret life that I never told people about.

My donors, I felt, and my co-workers COULD NOT HANDLE THE REALNESS.

But now I’ll tell you.

You’re ready for it, right?

I have this secret that helps me get along with people at work, and at home.

It helps me truly see their personalities, why they believe what they do, give them meaningful compliments and generally understand where they’re coming from.

I used to be so upset when people could not understand where I was coming from. And I used to not understand why people were not like me.

Well, now I understand. It helps me treat everyone as individuals, and feel better about how they interact.

This might be useful to you as you manage your nonprofit or manage people in your office.

What is it?

Human Design and the Destiny Cards.



What is Human Design?

Human design is a system that combines I-Ching, Astrology and the Chakra system. This is a sample chart here.

It’s kind of hard to explain but there’s a website that talks more about it here.

I love talking about this, and giving readings in it. So, if you want to learn more, let’s get together and talk about it!

What are the Destiny Cards?

The destiny cards are an ancient system that helps you learn about your personality, other people’s personalities and what’s coming up for you in your life. It’s based on your date of birth and a configuration of the playing cards. I have a whole website about it, called DestinyCardReadings.com. I’ve been blogging about it for years. I’ve even been certified as a “transformational card reader” by the person who wrote some of the best books on the subject, Robert Lee Camp.

This helped me so much with getting along with everyone. And it helps me schedule different events in my life.

If you want to know what I think about a lot, and talk about with people a lot, well, this is it! This is what I love to talk about. Other people’s personalities and struggles and how they get along or don’t get along with others.

It’s endlessly fascinating to me, because it provides such a framework for understanding the people who surround us. Even if they say one or two things aren’t true for them, a lot of people in my life have been surprised about how accurate this system is for them.

So, do I offer readings? YES.