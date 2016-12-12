I'm making my plan for 2017 right now. Want to join me?

What streams of income are you going to have coming in during 2017?

Maybe you know you need to make a fundraising plan but you’re feeling overwhelmed.

You’re not alone. Fundraising planning can feel daunting, especially when you have other, more urgent things to do. Year end emails. Grant proposals. Staff meetings. Argh!

I know what it’s like to avoid planning and get stuck in a “seat of your pants” rut.

But now, more than ever, it’s important to plan to succeed in your fundraising in 2017 .

Your cause needs you to plan plan and work your plan.

​Why?

Because, ​Truth time. ​When you create a fundraising plan, according to the Individual Donor Benchmark Report by Third Space Studio, you get more fundraising success than if you do just about anything else.

–Yes, even if it’s “just” a basic plan.

–Yes, even if you’re not sure you can follow it completely.



–Yes, even if you just make it and never look at it again.

For real? Yep!

Just the act of making a plan will make you more successful than other things you could do. According to Third Space Studio’s 2014-2016 research, with hundreds of small nonprofits, making a fundraising plan is the key to success.

In the last couple of years we have helped many people go from not having a plan, or having an incomprehensible plan, to having a quick easy fundraising planning document they can refer to again and again during the year.

​It’s almost 2017. Wouldn’t you like next year to be different and better than this year?

“A goal without a plan is just a wish.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry



What does it look like?



If you’ve had issues sticking to a plan before, this course can help you stay on track.

I would love to help you plan to succeed this coming year.

I know, it’s hard to make time during the end of year rush.

What if you simply don’t have time right now, but you want to get started in January?

You can start in January! Unlike a live webinar or workshop, this course is available when you are, to go as fast and as slow as you want.

​

