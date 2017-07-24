What can we do with funding being cut? Interview with Jeff Schreifels

I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Schreifels, senior partner at the Veritus Group, a major gifts consulting firm, on what nonprofits are doing now in this time of economic uncertainty, and what we SHOULD be doing.

In this quick 14 minute interview, Jeff Schreifels lays it down on

-What trends he is seeing NOW in nonprofits around the country

-When your cause is getting media attention-what you should do

-When you’re overly dependent on government and foundation money-what you should do

-When the chips are down, why you should NOT get rid of fundraising staff

-How to build a pipeline of major donors

-How to get your board to start fundraising for you.

