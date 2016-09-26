Last Chance to Join us for the Nonprofit Leadership Summit!

The journey to a more successful 2017 for your nonprofit begins in 24 hours!

It’s Almost Time for the Nonprofit Leadership Summit!

I can’t believe that we’re literally 24 hours away from our first Annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit @ Your Desk.

Simply put … I don’t want you to miss out on what is going to be a terrific and informative three days.

Kicking things off will be Andy Robinson, author of Train Your Board (and everyone else) to Raise Money and Great Boards for Small Groups and other books. If you’ve never heard Andy speak — this is your chance. His topic: “Building a Board that Works” is going to be fantastic.

Andy has helped hundreds of nonprofit boards go from bored to engaged and effective in the last 30 years! We’ll talk about how to engage your board in fundraising, but more than that, how to get your board meetings exciting again.

Want a sneak preview of what Andy will talk about? Go here.

That’s followed with sessions on How to Get Ready for Your Capital Campaign, How to Manage and Get More out of your Fundraising Staff, Monthly Giving Taken to the Next Level, Why We Need a Fundraising Revolution, the 7 Pillars of a Major Gift Program and so much more!

Check out the full agenda here — or take my word for it and register today.

Can’t spend the entire 3 days online at the conference? No worries.

My suggestion would be to hop into a few sessions on the “live” days — this Tuesday September 27th-29th from 9am — 4pm PT

— then download the recordings, slides, worksheets, templates, research reports and best practices from the Resource Center.

You can catch the rest of the Nonprofit Leadership Summit presentations later during the 90-day on demand period.

I’m going to be there all day, every day, either teaching, hosting sessions or chatting in the questions pane during sessions and I’d love to say “Hello!” so please join me and register for what I think is going to be our best online conference ever.

I know how precious your time is … and I promise that this will be time well spent.

Can’t wait to see you there,

Mazarine Treyz

Founder

The Nonprofit Leadership Summit

& Wild Woman Fundraising

P.S. Get a sense of what you’ll get from the summit here– but you’ve got to act fast-in 24 hours this summit is gone for good!