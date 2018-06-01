Let me be your DJ bebe

Hey- every day we go to work

And every day we need some good music to help us get through the day! That’s where I come in!

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for new good music to listen to when I’m working. right now I’m listening to Vein of Stars by Flaming Lips. I could just as easily be listening to Julianna Barwick’s Nepenthe. What about you? What music makes it easy for you to get your work done?

This is my DJ Face!

Come Meh Way- Sudan Archives

Childish Gambino (ft. azealia banks)- Earth the Oldest Computer ii

I can’t pick just one Childish Gambino song, i’m sorry. OR am I?

Childish Gambino (ft. Jaden Smith) – Pop Thieves (make it feel good)

A heartbreak song that’s… uplifting? G Flip-About You

New fave: Amy Shark-Adore

PLUS: Amy Shark-Weekends

Pink and White by Frank Ocean (with backing vocals by Beyonce)

Feminist Rap. Dessa

A dance song! Dia Di Gado Preto

Emotional motion Sickness- Phoebe Bridgers

Zola Jesus- Siphon

Saw her in concert recently, and she was SO GOOD!

I fall apart by Post Malone

WANT MORE music to get through your working day?

I can HOOK YOU UP.

