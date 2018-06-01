Let me be your DJ bebe

Hey- every day we go to work
And every day we need some good music to help us get through the day! That’s where I come in!
I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for new good music to listen to when I’m working. right now I’m listening to Vein of Stars by Flaming Lips. I could just as easily be listening to Julianna Barwick’s Nepenthe. What about you? What music makes it easy for you to get your work done?
This is my DJ Face!
Come Meh Way- Sudan Archives
Childish Gambino (ft. azealia banks)- Earth the Oldest Computer ii
I can’t pick just one Childish Gambino song, i’m sorry. OR am I?
Childish Gambino (ft. Jaden Smith) – Pop Thieves (make it feel good)
A heartbreak song that’s… uplifting? G Flip-About You
New fave: Amy Shark-Adore
Pink and White by Frank Ocean (with backing vocals by Beyonce)
Feminist Rap. Dessa
A dance song! Dia Di Gado Preto
Emotional motion Sickness- Phoebe Bridgers
Saw her in concert recently, and she was SO GOOD!
I fall apart by Post Malone
WANT MORE music to get through your working day?
I can HOOK YOU UP.
