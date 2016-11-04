Get The Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide

Product Description

It’s hard to find useful fundraising career advice. People just say “Stick with it! You’ll be rewarded!”

But according to the Bridgespan Group, most nonprofit staff are NOT being groomed for leadership, and only 33% of the time do people from inside the nonprofit even attempt to fill senior leadership level positions.

More than that, according to the 2013 Compasspoint Underdeveloped Report, 21% of development directors in small nonprofits are looking to move out of their current position, and 29% expect to leave the field of fundraising in the next 5 years.

That means that if you’re in your first fundraising job now, odds are you’ll have another 2-3 jobs in the next 5 years. That means you need to get savvy on how to get the right fundraising job for you. Don’t get stuck in a bad situation!

But how can you recognize a bad situation? This book will show you how, right in the interview.

This book represents the culmination of all of my years of experience looking for fundraising jobs, from how to create a killer cover letter to how to ace the interview. From speaking your truth at work (and calling out dysfunctional organizational culture), to how to succeed in your first 80 days.

How do I know all of this? Because girl I have been there!

I have been a development assistant, a development associate, a development officer and a development director, as well as a co-founder of a nonprofit and a development consultant. I’ve run big galas, career fairs, auctions, outreach festivals. I’ve written appeal letters and gotten grants. I’ve designed annual reports, marketing materials, and more.

In this book, you will get advice and materials that are easy to use and created especially for you, the busy fundraising professional.

You’ll learn:

How to create a compelling cover letter that gets results

How to relate unrelated experience on your resume.

How to ask good interview questions to find out if your boss will be a bully.

Case studies of how people stepped into leadership roles at nonprofits.

The three conversations you MUST have with your boss to be successful.

How to negotiate for a higher nonprofit salary, AND MORE!

For only $39.97, you can get a clear roadmap to succeeding in your fundraising career.

Shipping included in cost below. Please choose US or international shipping. (For international orders, much to my chagrin, it really does cost $18 to send this overseas!)

Shipping US shipping $43.97 USD Everywhere else shipping $58.97 USD

What are people saying about this book?

Rated 5 stars by Nonprofit.About.com September 2013

Joanne Fritz, editor of Nonprofit.About.com, says, “Fundraising is hard, and it’s gotten a lot harder. Mazarine’s book is just about the most honest approach to the topic that I’ve seen. Read it before you go a step further.” Read more of the review



From a reader:

“I loved your book, Get the Job! In fact, it has helped me get two job offers and negotiate a raise since I bought it. Your book helped me write excellent cover letters and resumes and ask the right questions during interviews. I decided the first offer wasn’t the best fit and turned it down, but am very excited to start my new job soon. I will be re-reading the chapters on setting realistic expectations at my new job, which is part of a start up foundation for a university here in the UK (hard to believe there are still universities out there not in the fundraising game).

This week I am celebrating a quick win I had writing to current regular givers asking them to increase their monthly donations. The response so far has been phenomenal, and I now have a very sore wrist from handwriting so many thank you notes. Thanks for writing such a helpful book and an inspirational blog!” -Stephanie Miller

I just ordered your book Get the Job. Five minutes after placing the order the phone rang and I was called to come in for an interview with an organization that would be a wonderful next step in my career. That is what I call fast results! -Julie

Started reading your book last night and have already changed my LinkedIn profile following your advice. It’s a very valuable piece of writing. Thank you for putting your experience and wisdom on paper for others to share. –John Godfrey, CFRE, Advisor, Mentor and Trainer to Fundraisers at Artful Training, Sydney, Australia

What are people on Twitter saying about the book?

About the author:

Mazarine Treyz has connected nonprofit jobseekers and employers for over five years. She has:

Directed successful nonprofit career fairs & looked at hundreds of resumes

Connected jobseekers with nonprofit career experts

Facilitated client job searches resulting in successful jobs in nonprofit and government

Moved on up from Development Assistant to Development Director and Development Consultant.

What’s inside the book? I’m glad you asked. Here’s the table of contents.

Table of Contents

About the Author vi Intro viii Finding the Job 1 How to Never Miss a Job Posting Ever Again 1 Job Search Sites 4 LinkedIn For Your Nonprofit Job Search

8 What Skills Do You Need to Be a Good Fundraiser?

20 What Kinds of Fundraising Jobs Are There?

21 What’s In A Title?

29 Applying for the Job 31 Writing Your Cover Letter

33 Sample Cover Letter #1

38 Sample Cover Letter #2

41 Writing Your Resume

44 Sample Resume #1

45 Sample Resume #2 47 Applying For Nonprofit Jobs Online: Take it or Leave it 49 Looking for Work: Passion for the Mission is a MUST! 51 At-Will Employment WTF 55 But They All Want 5 Years of Experience! 57 Interviewing 60 10 Interview Questions You May Be Asked

60 6 More Interview Questions You May Be Asked

63 10 Stories To Tell In Your Interview

65 10 Questions to Ask in Your Fundraising Job Interview

67 6 Interview Questions to Find Out if Your Boss Will be a Bully

71 Sniff out for the Setup in the Interview 74 Cheat Sheet of Good Questions to Take To Your Next Interview 78 How to Negotiate Your Nonprofit Salary 81 Do Your research

81 How to Negotiate a Bigger Salary at a Nonprofit

84 Case Study of How to Negotiate Your Nonprofit Salary

89 Why Are We Paid So Little?

91 Now You’ve Got the Job 93 Too Many Interruptions? Try Solution focused Questions

99 Do You Have a Super Job?

100 How to Delegate Your Work

104 Moving On Up

107 How Can You Climb The Ladder?

107 Don’t Be a Leader. Be a Builder.

111 Why Sit On a Board?

114 6 Ways to be a good nonprofit leader 116 Case Studies of Nonprofit Careers

119 How to Become a Chief Development Officer 120 How to Be an Executive Director 123 Getting into Political Fundraising

126 Getting into Planned Giving 133 Are You Feeling Stuck?

136 Becoming a Nonprofit Consultant 140 Articulating Your Needs

143 Do You Have Any Thought-Terminating Cliches?

143 Change Your Language, Change Your Life

145 What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You, So Learn Some Vocabulary! 148 Clarifying Your Demands

153 Fire the Assholes, and the Company Culture Will Change 153 Managing Up, What Does it Mean?

156 Grading Your Boss

158 Brooking No Argument

162 How to Respond if Your Boss Yells at You

162 Bullying Bosses Can Cause Employee Suicide

166 What is Rankism? 168 Are You Attacked for Your Fashion? 171 Are You Attacked for Not Being Corporate Enough? 175 23 Fundraising Career Mistakes I Hope You Won’t Make 181 Speaking Your Truth At Work

184 Aw Girl, Are You Jaded?

184 Step Off the Fundraising Treadmill 186 Do You Hate Your Job? 3 Reasons Why 188 Do You Want to Know Who REALLY Has Cause Fatigue? 191 Are You a Wage Slave? Take This Quiz 193 10 Shocking Scary Secrets of Working In Fundraising

196 Breaking Out of Fundraising 199 Motivation 204 So, What’s My Motivation In This Scene? 204 Are You Obsessed with Saving the World?

205 What Are Your Attitudes About Money and Value?

209 How can You Recover from a Toxic Workplace? 214 Self Care Habits 217 Conclusion 219 Bibliography 220 Worksheets 223 What-How-Wow Stories

223 Rockin’ Internship Description 225 Volunteer Job Ideas checklist

227 Sample 3 Month Review

230 LinkedIn Profile Checklist

233 How to Become a Fundraising Consultant

234 Consulting Email to Set Expectations

236 Sample Development Consulting Timesheet

237 Outro 238

Now also available as an ebook. Click below to get the ebook