Get The Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide

Product Description
It’s hard to find useful fundraising career advice. People just say “Stick with it! You’ll be rewarded!”
But according to the Bridgespan Group, most nonprofit staff are NOT being groomed for leadership, and only 33% of the time do people from inside the nonprofit even attempt to fill senior leadership level positions.
More than that, according to the 2013 Compasspoint Underdeveloped Report, 21% of development directors in small nonprofits are looking to move out of their current position, and 29% expect to leave the field of fundraising in the next 5 years.
That means that if you’re in your first fundraising job now, odds are you’ll have another 2-3 jobs in the next 5 years. That means you need to get savvy on how to get the right fundraising job for you. Don’t get stuck in a bad situation!
But how can you recognize a bad situation? This book will show you how, right in the interview.
This book represents the culmination of all of my years of experience looking for fundraising jobs, from how to create a killer cover letter to how to ace the interview. From speaking your truth at work (and calling out dysfunctional organizational culture), to how to succeed in your first 80 days.
How do I know all of this? Because girl I have been there!
I have been a development assistant, a development associate, a development officer and a development director, as well as a co-founder of a nonprofit and a development consultant. I’ve run big galas, career fairs, auctions, outreach festivals. I’ve written appeal letters and gotten grants. I’ve designed annual reports, marketing materials, and more.
In this book, you will get advice and materials that are easy to use and created especially for you, the busy fundraising professional.
- How to create a compelling cover letter that gets results
- How to relate unrelated experience on your resume.
- How to ask good interview questions to find out if your boss will be a bully.
- Case studies of how people stepped into leadership roles at nonprofits.
- The three conversations you MUST have with your boss to be successful.
- How to negotiate for a higher nonprofit salary, AND MORE!
For only $39.97, you can get a clear roadmap to succeeding in your fundraising career.
Shipping included in cost below. Please choose US or international shipping. (For international orders, much to my chagrin, it really does cost $18 to send this overseas!)
What are people saying about this book?
Rated 5 stars by Nonprofit.About.com September 2013
Joanne Fritz, editor of Nonprofit.About.com, says, “Fundraising is hard, and it’s gotten a lot harder. Mazarine’s book is just about the most honest approach to the topic that I’ve seen. Read it before you go a step further.” Read more of the review
From a reader:
“I loved your book, Get the Job! In fact, it has helped me get two job offers and negotiate a raise since I bought it. Your book helped me write excellent cover letters and resumes and ask the right questions during interviews. I decided the first offer wasn’t the best fit and turned it down, but am very excited to start my new job soon. I will be re-reading the chapters on setting realistic expectations at my new job, which is part of a start up foundation for a university here in the UK (hard to believe there are still universities out there not in the fundraising game).
This week I am celebrating a quick win I had writing to current regular givers asking them to increase their monthly donations. The response so far has been phenomenal, and I now have a very sore wrist from handwriting so many thank you notes. Thanks for writing such a helpful book and an inspirational blog!” -Stephanie Miller
I just ordered your book Get the Job. Five minutes after placing the order the phone rang and I was called to come in for an interview with an organization that would be a wonderful next step in my career. That is what I call fast results! -Julie
Started reading your book last night and have already changed my LinkedIn profile following your advice. It’s a very valuable piece of writing. Thank you for putting your experience and wisdom on paper for others to share. –John Godfrey, CFRE, Advisor, Mentor and Trainer to Fundraisers at Artful Training, Sydney, Australia
What are people on Twitter saying about the book?
About the author:
Mazarine Treyz has connected nonprofit jobseekers and employers for over five years. She has:
- Directed successful nonprofit career fairs & looked at hundreds of resumes
- Connected jobseekers with nonprofit career experts
- Facilitated client job searches resulting in successful jobs in nonprofit and government
- Moved on up from Development Assistant to Development Director and Development Consultant.
What’s inside the book? I’m glad you asked. Here’s the table of contents.
Table of Contents
|About the Author
|vi
|Intro
|viii
|Finding the Job
|1
|How to Never Miss a Job Posting Ever Again
|1
|Job Search Sites
|4
|LinkedIn For Your Nonprofit Job Search
|8
|What Skills Do You Need to Be a Good Fundraiser?
|20
|What Kinds of Fundraising Jobs Are There?
|21
|What’s In A Title?
|29
|Applying for the Job
|31
|Writing Your Cover Letter
|33
|Sample Cover Letter #1
|38
|Sample Cover Letter #2
|41
|Writing Your Resume
|44
|Sample Resume #1
|45
|Sample Resume #2
|47
|Applying For Nonprofit Jobs Online: Take it or Leave it
|49
|Looking for Work: Passion for the Mission is a MUST!
|51
|At-Will Employment WTF
|55
|But They All Want 5 Years of Experience!
|57
|Interviewing
|60
|10 Interview Questions You May Be Asked
|60
|6 More Interview Questions You May Be Asked
|63
|10 Stories To Tell In Your Interview
|65
|10 Questions to Ask in Your Fundraising Job Interview
|67
|6 Interview Questions to Find Out if Your Boss Will be a Bully
|71
|Sniff out for the Setup in the Interview
|74
|Cheat Sheet of Good Questions to Take To Your Next Interview
|78
|How to Negotiate Your Nonprofit Salary
|81
|Do Your research
|81
|How to Negotiate a Bigger Salary at a Nonprofit
|84
|Case Study of How to Negotiate Your Nonprofit Salary
|89
|Why Are We Paid So Little?
|91
|Now You’ve Got the Job
|93
|Too Many Interruptions? Try Solution focused Questions
|99
|Do You Have a Super Job?
|100
|How to Delegate Your Work
|104
|Moving On Up
|107
|How Can You Climb The Ladder?
|107
|Don’t Be a Leader. Be a Builder.
|111
|Why Sit On a Board?
|114
|6 Ways to be a good nonprofit leader
|116
|Case Studies of Nonprofit Careers
|119
|How to Become a Chief Development Officer
|120
|How to Be an Executive Director
|123
|Getting into Political Fundraising
|126
|Getting into Planned Giving
|133
|Are You Feeling Stuck?
|136
|Becoming a Nonprofit Consultant
|140
|Articulating Your Needs
|143
|Do You Have Any Thought-Terminating Cliches?
|143
|Change Your Language, Change Your Life
|145
|What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You, So Learn Some Vocabulary!
|148
|Clarifying Your Demands
|153
|Fire the Assholes, and the Company Culture Will Change
|153
|Managing Up, What Does it Mean?
|156
|Grading Your Boss
|158
|Brooking No Argument
|162
|How to Respond if Your Boss Yells at You
|162
|Bullying Bosses Can Cause Employee Suicide
|166
|What is Rankism?
|168
|Are You Attacked for Your Fashion?
|171
|Are You Attacked for Not Being Corporate Enough?
|175
|23 Fundraising Career Mistakes I Hope You Won’t Make
|181
|Speaking Your Truth At Work
|184
|Aw Girl, Are You Jaded?
|184
|Step Off the Fundraising Treadmill
|186
|Do You Hate Your Job? 3 Reasons Why
|188
|Do You Want to Know Who REALLY Has Cause Fatigue?
|191
|Are You a Wage Slave? Take This Quiz
|193
|10 Shocking Scary Secrets of Working In Fundraising
|196
|Breaking Out of Fundraising
|199
|Motivation
|204
|So, What’s My Motivation In This Scene?
|204
|Are You Obsessed with Saving the World?
|205
|What Are Your Attitudes About Money and Value?
|209
|How can You Recover from a Toxic Workplace?
|214
|Self Care Habits
|217
|Conclusion
|219
|Bibliography
|220
|Worksheets
|223
|What-How-Wow Stories
|223
|Rockin’ Internship Description
|225
|Volunteer Job Ideas checklist
|227
|Sample 3 Month Review
|230
|LinkedIn Profile Checklist
|233
|How to Become a Fundraising Consultant
|234
|Consulting Email to Set Expectations
|236
|Sample Development Consulting Timesheet
|237
|Outro
|238
Shipping included in cost below. Please choose US or international shipping.
NOTE: Much to my surprise, due to international shipping costs going up, it really does cost $18 to send this book overseas.
Now also available as an ebook. Click below to get the ebook
Hilary D. – :
Good morning, Mazarine!
I gotta tell you that yours may be the single most relevant AND fascinating NP book I’ve read since completing graduate studies eight years ago. (Caveat: I’ve yet to read either of D. Pallotta’s classics, but still…….)
Hedonic treadmill? Hellyeah!
Leader v. Builder? Um, yuppers!
Referencing the Mudrashram Institute? Wtf?!
And may I say how needled I am by Needleman?
You, dear Mazarine, are my compatriot, my mentor, my Guide. I burst with gratitude for the cache of knowledge gained, and emotional/spiritual sustenance received as a direct result of our association.
Jenna – :
“I want you to know, I used information I learned from your book “Get the job” to go to my Executive Director and change my career inside our organization and restore work/life balance to the crazy Jenna Cosmos, and I am forever in your debt for that!” -Jenna, Communications Coordinator, Virginia
Susan – :
Hi Mazarine-
My name is Susan and I have used your invaluable book over and over again. It has been hugely helpful in pushing my candidacy for several jobs I never thought I could get near. Thank you!!!
I’m very far along in the interview process for a Development Director position for a performing arts venue at a very well regarded university. Thanks for everything!!!!! Your book has been a godsend!
all best,
Susan
4w3s0mE – :
From Judi at Amazon.com:
Get the Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide is for you….from the absolute beginner to the seasoned professional. Delivered in the frank, dynamic and empowering way which we’ve come to expect from Mazarine, this book has a lot to share with any and all readers. Tips in the book will get you to take a good hard look at where you are, where you want to go and what you absolutely must do to if you want to find a job you’ll love where you are appreciated and adequately compensated. You’ll be presented with strategies for beginning and sustaining satisfaction and success in a new job. Get the Job! is the real deal, no bull scoop on what it means to be a fundraiser, how to do what is needed to get the job and how to be happy once you are there. This is the stuff that other authors are not covering because Mazarine Treyz is invested in the long-term happiness of each fundraiser who reads the book and elevating the fundraising industry. That is immediately apparent when you start to read this very valuable title.
http://www.amazon.com/Fundraising-Career-Empowerment-Guide-Mazarine/dp/1467566454/
Julie – :
I just ordered your book Get the Job. Five minutes after placing the order the phone rang and I was called to come in for an interview with an organization that would be a wonderful next step in my career. That is what I call fast results! -Julie
John Godfrey – :
Started reading your book last night and have already changed my LinkedIn profile following your advice. It’s a very valuable piece of writing. Thank you for putting your experience and wisdom on paper for others to share. -John Godfrey, CFRE, Advisor, Mentor and Trainer to Fundraisers at Artful Training, Sydney, Australia
Stephanie Miller – :
“I loved your book, Get the Job! In fact, it has helped me get two job offers and negotiate a raise since I bought it. Your book helped me write excellent cover letters and resumes and ask the right questions during interviews. I decided the first offer wasn’t the best fit and turned it down, but am very excited to start my new job soon. I will be re-reading the chapters on setting realistic expectations at my new job, which is part of a start up foundation for a university here in the UK (hard to believe there are still universities out there not in the fundraising game).
This week I am celebrating a quick win I had writing to current regular givers asking them to increase their monthly donations. The response so far has been phenomenal, and I now have a very sore wrist from handwriting so many thank you notes. Thanks for writing such a helpful book and an inspirational blog!” -Stephanie Miller