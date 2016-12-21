Product Description

If you’re like the rest of us, you’re working hard on your appeal right now, and this might be the only paper appeal you’re sending this year.

Are you worried because your appeal didn’t bring in much last year?

Do you have trouble getting people to open your nonprofit appeals?

Do you want to learn the tactics of successful appeal copywriting that will help people tear open your envelope and write you a big check?

Whether you are an old pro and just want some new tips, or you’re writing your appeal letter for the first time, you’ll find killer strategies and tried-and-true tactics in this e-course to take your appeal letter to the next level. We’re going to cover it all. Your Ultimate Guide to Successful Year End Appeals E-Course gives you everything you need to make this year’s solicitation package the best ever – Starting right away you can –Make sure your envelope gets opened

–Craft killer opening lines

–Make it easy for your reader to understand why you’re asking

–Learn how to use stories and statistics for the greatest impact

–Find out which words to use a lot of – and which words to never use!

–Learn the essential elements of an “I will give to you now!” reply card

–Use social media to leverage your work and boost your results

–Have fun writing your letter and creating your package! Why should you take this course now? According to Blackbaud’s 2014 Giving Report (shown above), most money is raised in the last quarter of the year. We know that around the holidays, people tend to give more, both online and offline. This means that your year-end appeal letter is a critical element of your fundraising success. Why do people give in the last quarter of the year? Maybe they want the tax write-off, or because of the holiday spirit, or maybe because you only mail out one appeal letter a year. Because people give more in December than any other time of year, you MUST ask now for your nonprofit. Making your year end appeal the best it can be is critical to your nonprofit’s success. What will you learn to help your year-end appeal be the best it can be?

In this 5 week e-course, you’ll learn:

Week One: Getting Ready to Write: What’s in your toolkit? How to Gather Stories

Build and polish your mailing list

Not all prospects are created equal – get better results with segmentation

Chase your worries away with a donor survey

How to encourage folks to read your pearls of passion

Where to start? With the PS! BONUS: A gift of Tons of Money in the Mail, a webinar by Mazarine Treyz Week Two: The Whole Enchilada… and a Nice Cheesy Story What emotions make your donors give AND

How to tell your best emotional story

One little word that makes a HUGE difference in your appeal

Key elements of your compelling appeal letter

Breaking down a stunning appeal package, piece by piece BONUS: A Sample Year-End Appeal Timeline BONUS: Sample Letter Template Week Three: Writing, Editing and Design Oh My! How to analyze your writing to make your story even more powerful

How to increase the impact of your appeal 10 fold

Making your pictures tell a story

Super-effective Calls to action BONUS: Donor centered appeal letter checklist

Week Four: Get the Appeal and Your Donor’s Wallet Opened Envelopes that Scream Open Me!

Who’s the Letter From?

Can I Skim it?

New Enclosures Trends

How Personal Can You Get?

How Easy Can You Make it for Me? BONUS: Starting Your Swipe File with the Grand Controls Week Five: Close the Loop – Spread the Love How to boost response with follow-up calls

Leveraging through email and social media

Don’t forget to thank – the right and wrong way

How email is different – make your emails burst with gratitude

When to make the perfect thank you phone call BONUS: A Gift Podcast, The Power of Thank You –Where the Donor Relationship Begins, by course presenter Claire Axelrad, J.D., CFRE

You get all of these bonuses, PLUS:

Bonus: Anatomy of a Fundraising Appeal Letter

How to write a stunning direct mail package, piece by piece webinar recording, a $87 value!

PLUS: Crucial Year End Giving webinar recording, the webinar that sold out in ONE DAY for GuideStar!

Who is teaching this course? Why should you listen to us?

Mazarine Treyz has helped small nonprofits raise more with their appeal letters since 2007. As the development director of a small arts nonprofit, she helped raise fundraising results from a fall appeal to a winter appeal 200% simply by redoing the appeal letter strategy, and engaging and reactivating donors. She has raised tens of thousands with appeal letters for domestic violence agencies, arts nonprofits, social justice nonprofits, education nonprofits, and more. In 2014 she helped 5 nonprofits raise over $5K with their first year endd appeals, and in 2015 she helped a nonprofit raise $66K with a spring appeal. She has written 5 star books on fundraising. She has co-founded a nonprofit as well as knowing how to get it all done in a one-person fundraising shop.

Claire Axelrad, J.D., CFRE, of Clarification. Claire has helped large nonprofits raise more with their appeal letters for many years. Named Outstanding Fundraising Professional of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Claire teaches the CFRE course that certifies professional fundraisers. Her blog was recently named “Top Fundraising Blog” by Fundraising Success and she is a regular contributor to Fundraising Success Magazine.

What have people said about Mazarine Treyz’s webinars and courses on Appeals?

“I’ve been trying for years to figure out how to write about our non-profit in a way that moves folks to action. After just one session of your Make Tons of Money in the Mail seminar that I finally got how to do that! Because of the shift in copy inspired by Tons of Money in the Mail, Nourish America is being featured in a special report on Hunger that will be in the Chicago Sun Times along with heavy weights – Feeding America and Meals on Wheels! The editor specifically told me that she was particularly excited about how visceral my copy was and that she’d never seen hunger described like that before!” -Mary Morgan, Nourish America, Ojai, California

“Tons of Money in the Mail gave me TONS of ideas for making our year-end direct mailing more effective. The opportunity for questions and answers was also extremely valuable! Thanks!” —T.J. Holsen, Development Director, Parents as Teachers of Lake County, Inc. Indiana

I thought it was very informative and received good tips for my year-end appeal letter. I thought Mazarine was terrific. I look forward to attending another webinar . -Anonymous

What is an E-course?

An e-course is written material, sent to you every week, in a printable format. When you buy this product, you will be placed on an email list that will email you the product, one week at a time. You will not be placed on any other list, and once the course is over you will get no further emails from us.

It will also include four recorded webinars and a recorded podcast. We created this format so that you can go at your own pace, and fit the e-course into your busy schedule. Want to see a sample of the e-course? Click here.

Is it live?

One person asked, is it a live webinar that I’ll need to login to attend? It is not a live webinar. Because of everyone’s busy schedules, we are making this e-course of written material, plus four recorded webinars, and a podcast recording, so that you can learn this information exactly when it is convenient for you. It is at your own pace.

When does the course start?

The course starts as soon as you buy it. You get a welcome email the first week. The second week you get the email with Week one and the links to the bonus materials for that week. This continues for the next 5 weeks.

If you don’t have time to access the course, the whole course is guaranteed to be available to you for 12 months after you buy it. And of course you can always download it to have whenever you want on your desktop, or print it out and put it in a binder for easy access away from your desk.

How long will the course take me to complete?

The course will take roughly 2 hours a week. There are also four recorded webinars that may take a little more time.

Have you ever offered this course before?

Yes! I offered it last year, and here are some of the results that people got:



“Thank you so much! With your help, we raised twice what we raised with our letter in previous years!” -Meals on Wheels affiliate

“Wow! We raised $35,000 with our year end appeal letter, despite starting late and having more competition this year!” -Senior services nonprofit

Even though last year’s course was good, we’ve improved it! This year there will be even more bonus materials and tips for you to succeed!



Will there be printable materials?

Yes! Every week you will get an email with an attached pdf that you can print and put into a binder.

Will there be any opportunities to ask questions?

Absolutely! You can email me unlimited emails for the duration of the course.

Will there be practice exercises to complete?

Yes, there will be practice exercises to complete. I include worksheets and templates in all of my webinars and e-courses. I believe that if you apply your learning instantly, then it sticks!

Is there a money-back guarantee?

YES! If you are not satisfied for any reason, I offer a 30 day money-back guarantee.

Got questions? Just email me at info@wildwomanfundraising.com. I can’t wait to hear from you!

Mazarine Treyz

Author, The Wild Woman’s Guide to Fundraising, The Wild Woman’s Guide to Social Media, and Get the Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide, given 5 star reviews by Nonprofit.About.com