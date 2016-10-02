The Ultimate Guide to Online Giving and Crowdfunding

Product Description

Would you like to get more donations on your nonprofit website?

For the last six years I’ve been helping nonprofits get more donations on their websites.

Since 2011 I’ve also contracted with government agencies like the City of Austin, Texas, and the Small Business Development Center Network of Oregon to teach nonprofits and businesses how to get more people to click buy or donate. I’ve also spoken at the National SBA Small Business Week on this topic.

We’ve analyzed the placement of donate buttons, re-written donate pages, and learned how to drive people back to take that specific action you want them to take.

Have you run a crowdfunding campaign that didn’t go as well as you hoped?

I’ve been consulting on crowdfunding campaigns for the last three years, and have lots of things I’ve learned that I’d like to share with you in this all new course!

With online giving and crowdfunding, some things are similar to traditional fundraising, and some things are different. Crowdfunding is a whole new animal. Some people engage in shopping behavior with crowdfunding, and other just want to support. How can you engage both kinds of donors in the most effective way?

Using fresh new interviews with some of the most successful people in crowdfunding, including kickstarter, indiegogo, and patreon, we delve deeper into how to craft a winning online giving and crowdfunding strategy for your nonprofit in 2015.

This five week course includes real-world strategies and lessons learned from people in different kinds of nonprofits, some more established, some just starting out, and some just looking for support for their individual artistic projects.

In each week, here’s what you’ll learn:

Week 1. What is an online giving campaign

— Elements of a multi-channel online fundraising campaign

— Ask Emails versus Relationship Building Emails

— Email Design

— Parts of the series of fundraising emails

— Donors and their platforms: Twitter

— Donors and their platforms: Facebook

Week 2: Starting up your crowdfunding campaign

–Crowdfunding 101: How 3 people raised over $100,000 on Kickstarter, each.

–How to run a campaign (launch)

–Timing your campaign

–Different pieces of a campaign

–Using offline giving to reinforce online giving, aka direct mail and phone-a-thons

–What we learned from our Indiegogo campaign

Week 3: Helping your supporters feel the love

–What supporters crave

–Thanking online donors – segmenting- sample thank you emails

–How you can make them want to come back again and again

–Finding where they’re talking about you

–Highlighting what they’re doing in your campaign

Week 4: Meaningful updates for your campaign

–The Gold is in your list

–Ways to Build Your List

–Offline ways: Speaking gigs, Tabling, Events

–Online ways: Popups, contests and more

–Emails that make people want to give

–Good subject lines for your fundraising emails

–How often to email

Week 5: Designing a better online giving experience

–Design for Donations/List Building

–Google Heat Map

–Donate button placement and design

–Donate Page Design

–New tools that work for online giving

–Welcoming online givers

–Email series for online givers

–Helping upgrade online donors over time

Week 6: Interviews with different people about their crowdfunding campaigns

–Interview with a small virtual nonprofit who raised over $10,000 with their first Indiegogo campaign

–Interview with a more established small nonprofit who raised over $25,000 with their first Kickstarter campaign

–Interview with an individual who raised over $300,000 with Kickstarter and now raises over $8,800 per month with crowdfunding

In addition to this six week course, you also get some serious BONUSES!

Four FIVE high-quality webinar recordings, including

Plus two secret bonus webinars (Shhhh)

What have people said about our crowdfunding webinars?

“I listened to your crowdfunding webinar a couple of weeks ago. I helped a friend kick off what was supposed to be a month long $25,000 crowd funding campaign yesterday. She felt that she could readily secure about $8K when she started and that $25K in a month should be doable. Well, she is currently 75% funded in a day ! It’s amazing!” -Monica

And a free bonus ebook of 100 blogging ideas from The Wild Woman’s Guide to Social Media

Here are some frequently asked questions about our e-courses

What is an E-course?

An e-course is written material, sent to you every week, in a printable format. It will also include a recorded webinar. We created this format so that you can go at your own pace, and fit the e-course into your busy schedule.

When you buy this product, you will be placed on an email list that will email you the product, one week at a time. You will not be placed on any other list, and once the course is over you will get no further emails from us.

Is it live?

One person asked, is it a live webinar that I’ll need to login to attend? It is not a live webinar. Because of everyone’s busy schedules, we are making this e-course of written material, plus four recorded webinars, so that you can learn this information exactly when it is convenient for you.

Once I have made the payment, can I go completely at my own pace or does it need to be completed in six weeks?

After the start of the course, you will get the course once per week.

Once you get it, you can put each email aside and complete the course when it is convenient for you.

Are the webinars available to me indefinitely or will they expire? Can I watch them more than once?

The webinars are available to you for a one year period, and you can watch them as many times as you like.

How long will the course take me to complete?

The course will take roughly 2 hours a week. There are also three recorded webinars that may take a little more time.

Will there be printable materials?

Yes! Every week you will get an email with an attached pdf that you can print and put into a binder.

Will there be any opportunities to ask questions?

Absolutely! You can email me unlimited emails for the duration of the course.

Will there be practice exercises to complete?

Yes, there will be practice exercises to complete. I include worksheets and templates in all of my webinars and e-courses. I believe that if you apply your learning instantly, then it sticks!

Is there a money-back guarantee?

YES! If you are not satisfied for any reason, I offer a 30 day money-back guarantee.

Why should you trust me?I am constantly researching and testing how to get more people to click donate, whether it’s on your crowdfunding campaign or on your website.

My Partnerships include: –Association of Fundraising Professionals National

–National Fundraising Convention, IFC, UK

–The United States Olympic Committee

–Blackbaud

–MidValley Development Officers

–VolunteerMatch.org

–GuideStar.org

–NetworkforGood

–GreaterGiving

–Bloomerang

–BirdsCaribbean, Jamaica

–National SBA Small Business Week

–Willamette Valley Development Officers

–The Scleroderma Foundation National Leadership Conference

–Meals on Wheels National training seminars and conference

–University of Portland’s Master’s in Nonprofit Management program

But more than that, I get results. In the last couple years I’ve helped people raise $5,000, $4,200, and $30,000 with their crowdfunding campaigns. And I’ve helped nonprofits raise more with online giving through emails in the last year, including results of $4,000, $1,200 (From a nonprofit that had never sent out emails before) and more.I’ve helped many nonprofits get more with online giving and crowdfunding, including arts nonprofits, social services nonprofits, and individuals. I’d love to help you too. Not everyone can afford to have me personally help them, so I’ve created this affordable course to give you the most up to date advice to help you succeed.

So what are you waiting for?

If you have any questions, email me at info at wildwomanfundraising.com

I can’t wait to hear from you!

Mazarine Treyz

P.S. So what are you waiting for?

Join us in this e-course and get a head-start on online giving season! I’d love to see you get this discount and make this the year you really get a handle on online giving and crowdfunding.