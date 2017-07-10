Sometimes, I Hate Being a Fundraiser.

I don’t like to say it, but it’s true.

I want to help teach you how not to hate being a fundraiser-so each time I talk about what I hate about fundraising sometimes, I offer solutions.

I hate the way fundraisers are underpaid and under-appreciated. (Here’s a way to get paid more)

I hate the revolving door where fundraisers stay 12-18 months tops. (Here’s why there’s a revolving door, and a way to stop the revolving door)

I hate the cassandra-like way we have to try to convince our bosses to make a fundraising plan and then stick to the plan. (Here’s some research to convince your boss that making a fundraising plan is important)

I hate the way we take the fall for board members being unwilling to help us fundraise. (Here’s a way to help your board members fundraise)

I hate the way the work is never done. (Here’s a way to push back on workaholism)

I hate the way we’re encouraged to work until we drop. (Here’s a way to set some boundaries around work)

I hate the way there is so much inequity in our fundraising world, with women getting promoted far less, and men getting higher salaries and the top positions in the biggest shops at universities and hospitals. (3 citations about this research below.)

I hate the way people in our organizations just want to push fundraising off on us, without taking responsibility for where they are. (If we had a culture of philanthropy, that wouldn’t happen.)

I hate the way no matter how much we hit our goals, the next year they set the goal farther out, often without giving us more resources. It’s called the Hedonic Treadmill. (Here’s the reason behind why this happens.)

I hate the way we get fired for no reason. (Here’s why this happens.) (Here’s 8 secret signs you might be getting fired)

I hate the way our organizations don’t invest in our continuing education.

I hate how we’re supposed to look like a million bucks on $35,000 a year. (Here’s what’s behind this obsession with our appearance and how to agitate against it.)

I hate how we’re not encouraged to find our unique strengths in fundraising, but instead having the whole fundraising buffet of jobs (grants, events, appeals, major gifts, etc) pushed on us. (Here’s how to find your unique strengths) (and here’s how to apply them to fundraising.)

I hate the way we get pushback when we ask for more resources for our fundraising program, whether it’s a database, or a part time staff person.

I hate the way people are fleeing the nonprofit sector for the corporate world.

I hate the toxic culture in some nonprofits where the fundraiser cycles through and the leadership and the broken culture just stays the same. (Here are 6 interview questions to ask to find out if your boss will be a bully.)

What I hate the most is that we’ve known about these problems for awhile.

The Haas Jr Fund/Compasspoint Underdeveloped Report proved these problems existed. The Forward Jewish Salary survey showed the need for more pay equity in the nonprofit sector. Donor Centered Leadership by Cygnet Research has 30 years of research to back up why we need to change the problems above.

And nothing is changing.

Most nonprofit associations aren’t addressing how unsustainable and wasteful it is to keep this revolving door going (for all of the reasons I’ve listed above).

For these reasons, sometimes I really hate being a fundraiser.

How about you?

But I know things can change, and they WILL change, and that by staying and fighting, instead of leaving, we can change things for the better.

Would you like to learn how to stop these organizational leadership issues?

Would you like to learn how to start fundraising more effectively?

If so, please join us at the Nonprofit Leadership Summit, Sept 18 20 and 22nd, 2017.