The Fundraising Career Conference ROCKED!

Thank you Lori! You made me realize some deep truths about myself and I’m so glad that you did. It will be some crazy habit breaking, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. Thank you so much to Desiree – I’m feeling really inspired to learn more and become more aware.

Kishana, I loved your energy! I can’t use your tips now because I’m actually moving overseas, but I can’t wait to use your tips in my new job once I get there! Thank you thank you thank you! So ready to get out of the middle!

Maria, thank you so much for explaining sexual harassment in such a straight forward way. I emailed our CEO after the webinar and asked him if I could start a Lean In Circle for our organization and just got a call from him today giving me the go! Very excited to start giving women a better community at my organization.

Della Rae, thank you so much for your insightful talk. I actually quoted something you said in my employee review recently – “Fish rot from the head” 😉 – but don’t worry, I also plan on having a 1:1 conversation with my supervisor and our department head and asking them questions to better understand why things are the way they are.