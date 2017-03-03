Trying to break into fundraising?

Are you wondering how to break into fundraising?

Maybe you’re coming from college and you’re wondering about fundraising as a career.

Maybe you’re coming from a corporate job and looking for a job with more meaning.

Or maybe you’re coming back from a maternity leave and you want to try something new.

Maybe you’ve sat on a nonprofit board and you’re considering a career in fundraising.

Or maybe you’re simply between jobs right now and you want to give fundraising a try.

Do you wonder how you get a meaningful fundraising job in the nonprofit world?

Join us for the Fundraising Career Conference 2017.

For the last two years, we’ve provided an incredible fundraising career conference experience for over 900 people, with speakers such as Linda Lysakowski, author of “Fundraising as a Career, What are you, Crazy?” Tom Ahern, original research on fundraising careers by PhDs at Bay Path University, and many others.

Our attendees have called our sessions “Life changing” and “Incredible.”

Outcomes from previous conferences in 2015 and 2016 include people finding new jobs, getting salary increases of 42%, getting considered for jobs they would never have gotten a foot in the door with before, and more.

When: On Monday April 17, Wednesday April 19 and Friday April 21st, we will be covering how to move up in your fundraising career.

Where: It’s online, so that means no travel costs, and you will get the recordings by the end of April, to watch over and over again.

How to sign up: Go to http://register.fundraising-career-conference.com to learn more.

Our 2017 speakers include:

Marc Pitman, author of Ask without Fear, CEO of the Concord Leadership Group

Phil Gerard, fundraising recruiter,

Sheena Greer, CEO of Colludo, a play and creativity expert,

Claire Axelrad, JD, CFRE founder of Clairification,

Kishshana Palmer, MBA, CFRE of Fabulously Fundraising,

And many others.

This year we will be limiting the conference to just 200 seats for people to ensure personal attention for each attendee.