I just want to give a huge THANK YOU for the immense help with writing our Annual Holiday Appeal this year. We brought in $35,000. 🙂 -Patricia Osage, Executive Director, LIFE ElderCare

I can’t thank you enough for providing such informative and enjoyable webinars, especially addressing sponsorships. The information you impart is so complete and comprehensive that there is no room for wondering if I have all of the info needed to create the sponsorship packages or to go out and seek the support. Confidence is a wonderful by-product of participating in your webinars. Others may give info that helps you with the nuts and bolts, but it is only by your unique presentation style and personality infused into the presentations that you buoy participants on to move forward, full steam ahead. -Judi DeSouter, Director of Advancement, Catholic Elementary Development Partners

Your webinar was fantastic! Chock full of usable information which I will be putting to use. Love the one page development plan. I’ve been seeking some type of format. Think I’ve found it! Plus your ideas are great! Love the small party idea and that is one that will work well in New Orleans since people here LOVE to party!!! Also the concept of developing your fundraising team. When you run a small program, you tend to think of yourself as being alone but you really aren’t! These concepts are amazing. -Julie Condy, Executive Director, Crescent City Lights Youth Theatre

This was a very informational webinar, very good, a lot of useful tactics. Thank you! -Michelle Hidalgo, Annual Fund Coordinator, Healthy Smiles, Healthy Children: The Foundation of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

At the end of one of Mazarine’s webinars, I asked if she would review the year-end appeal letter I was in the process of writing. She readily agreed and off it went. Within hours, the letter was back in my in-box with some excellent suggestions. She has the ability to hone in on what is really important, eliminate what isn’t and identify what needs special emphasis. Her webinar was packed with practical, easy to incorporate tips and I learned more in that one hour than I have in two to three hour workshops. -Claudia Harrod, Cincinnati Area Senior Services, Cincinnati, Ohio

“This has been one of the best webinars I’ve attended. Incredible amount of information that I can’t wait to implement at work. Thank you so much!” -Jen Hiebert, Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, Moscow, Idaho

“I enjoyed your Moving Up In Your Nonprofit Career webinar. The worksheets are a great resource, I used the “Cheat Sheet” at an interview this Friday and left a great impression. Your work is inspiring!” -C. Massillon

“That was a great session! I didn’t realize I could learn so much in an hour and a half 🙂 I am the first person in our organization of 20 years with the title fund developer–a lot of folks are counting on me. All of the resources you shared will be invaluable!” -Linda Parson, Birthing Project USA

“Excellent presentation on sponsorships, helpful, informative, and motivating! -John Panarese, Executive Director, Animal Rescue League of Fall River, MA”

“Mazarine’s webinar gave me many fresh ideas that I would like to incorporate into my upcoming mailings. I plan to review my notes and the supplemental materials provided in order to create an “action plan” for the lessons learned. Thank you!” -Amanda Parker, Grants and Development Manager, OPERA America

“I’ve been trying for years to figure out how to write about our non-profit in a way that moves folks to action. After just one session of Mazarine Treyz’s seminar that I finally got how to do that! Because of the shift in copy inspired by Mazarine, Nourish America is being featured in a special report on Hunger that will be in the Chicago Sun Times on December 23rd along with heavy weights – Feeding America and Meals on Wheels! The editor specifically told me that she was particularly excited about how visceral my copy was and that she’d never seen hunger described like that before!” -Mary Morgan, Nourish America, Ojai, California

“Mazarine Treyz’s presentation gave me TONS of ideas for making our year-end direct mailing more effective. The opportunity for questions and answers was also extremely valuable! Thanks!” —T.J. Holsen, Development Director, Parents as Teachers of Lake County, Inc. Indiana

“We are a grassroots organization doing our fifth fundraising event next year. Mazarine Treyz’s presentation helped us brainstorm who to approach and lots of ways to convince them to sponsor us! Tremendous value. If you’re looking for sponsors, take this course! ” -Denise Hawkinson, Ph.D., Board member, Post-Partum Health Alliance

“I was highly impressed with Mazarine’s webinar. She provides practical advice and pertinent information on best practices, how-to strategies and many new and different places to look for sponsors. Great for anyone, novice to expert.” -Karrie Groves Riemer, Operation Sack Lunch, Seattle, WA

“Mazarine Treyz’s presentation helped me ‘think big’ for a big event. Great resources, fresh ideas and lots of energy. Thank you!” -Leigh Crow, Director, Resource Development, United Way of Forsyth County, Georgia

“Mazarine Treyz’s presentation provided me with valuable information and some creative new ideas that I will put into practice immediately! So much to think about! -Sue Ann Lynes, Executive Assistant/Corporate Membership, Soil and Water Conservation Society, Iowa

“I learned so much from Mazarine’s Wildly Successful Events seminar! I have already put some of her tips into place with great success! It’s definitely a valuable presentation.” -Colleen Payne, Executive Director, Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky

Wow, what a great presenter and a wonderful class! So glad you offered it. -Sonya

The presenter did a great job. The presentation was brisk and I felt like she knew her material well.

I thought it was very informative and received good tips for my year-end appeal letter. I thought Mazarine was terrific. I look forward to attending another webinar .

Full of great information, and was great to be given other links as resources and supplemental materials– that makes it an incredible value! I also appreciated the presenter providing real world examples. -From October 2011 webinar

Mazarine Treyz’s workshop was helpful! I liked the interactive approach, I got to talk about what our agency is doing and get personalized feedback for improvements.” -Erica Schmidt, Literacy Coalition of Central Texas, Austin, TX

“I liked Mazarine’s workshop. It was small and very personable, great info and energy, examples and resources aplenty, very open to Q & A.” –Rich Lillejdahl, Mary Lee Foundation, Austin, TX

“I attended Mazarine’s workshop at the Urban League’s Job Fair. She did a great job of presenting! Authentic and informative and helpful. I will pass this information on to everyone I am in contact with. Thank you Mazarine!” -Evelyn Liu Phoenix Lotus Foundation Portland, Oregon

“I’ve learned so much about fundraising and marketing! I had a fabulous time learning as my experience was filled with her warmth as a person.” -Shoshana Avree, Executive Director, A Child’s Life Nepal

