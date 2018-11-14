10 tunes to work to-and take you into fun winter times

How do you get through your workday? Is it podcasts? Is it music? Is it a combo of both?

I tend to go with music when I’m working, because podcasts can be distracting to me. I like podcasts when I’m driving. That’s how I learned about Harriet Tubman’s incredible life- with the Dollop! I dig that podcast. How about you? What are YOUR favorite podcasts?

When we work hard- music can motivate us – and help us focus and keep going.

You know I like to give you new music. Because life is hard. And we focus on so much despair sometimes.

So let’s have a little light music!

First of all RIP to Mac Miller. Here’s one my favorites from him- Fight the Feeling, ft. Kendrick Lamar

Next:

Kelela -Frontline

Honey- Robyn

Tash Sultana- Blackbird

Porsche-Charli XCX and XO (and the entire album actually)

Wye Oak – The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs (and the entire album)

Jhene Aiko you can’t go wrong with (her new album is fire)

Jhene Aiko-Jukai

Frequency

New Balance

Drake- Nice for What (Drake is BACK!)

The Internet- Hold On

You know what ELSE is good? Sandro Perry- In Another Life.

You’re welcome.

Potentially you might also like some older tunes:

White Ferrari- Frank Ocean (I told you before, i’ll say it again. THIS. ENTIRE. ALBUM. YES.)

Can’t really get enough of Childish Gambino, his new song, This is America, is really good. But also. Rolling in the Deep with Adele and Childish Gambino.

Fever Ray- Mustn’t Hurry

Hayley Kiyoko-Girls like Girls

Kehlani- CRZY



Tribute-Tenacious D

Want more music?

Here are 4 more posts with more excellent music for you.

Let me be your DJ bebe

10 MORE songs that are on every fundraiser’s playlist

Fun Video Friday: Overcome

10 songs that are on every fundraiser’s playlist

What are YOUR favorite songs lately? Please leave a comment.