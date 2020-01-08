16 SONGS for fundraisers to take it higher in 2020

When I work, I need music to keep me focused, motivated. Here are some of my favorites from the last year. Yes, i know some are a bit older than a year old. But! If they are new to you? And you like them? WORTH IT!
Fave musicians: see below!
Let me know what you think of this list? Share 1 of yours? I’m always looking for new good music!
Confession- Sudan Archives
GARDEN!
OMG her grandma gets to talk ok? SERIOUSLY xoxoxox
Gone- Charli XCX plus Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX really killed it this year.
ALSO Charli XCX- Next Level listen up
10% Kali Uchis and Kaytrananda Listen here
Julia Holter- Words I heard
Sufjian Stevens-Mercury
Sufjian Stevens- Should have known better
Perfume Genius-Wreath
Bon Iver – Hey ma
For no words work time:
Haiku Salut – Occupy
Explosions in the Sky- Your hand in mine
If you like my musical taste- and you want to let me be your dj bebe
then
2018- let me be your dj bebe
Fun Video Friday- Laura Mvula -Overcome
2016- 10 songs for your fundraising playlist
2017- 10 more songs that are on every fundraiser’s playlist