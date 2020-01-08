503-673-3853

16 SONGS for fundraisers to take it higher in 2020

Jan 8, 2020

When I work, I need music to keep me focused, motivated. Here are some of my favorites from the last year. Yes, i know some are a bit older than a year old. But! If they are new to you? And you like them? WORTH IT! 

we are socialized to forget about women

Fave musicians: see below! 

Let me know what you think of this list? Share 1 of yours? I’m always looking for new good music! 

Confession- Sudan Archives

Sza’s Love Galore! and


GARDEN!
OMG her grandma gets to talk ok? SERIOUSLY xoxoxox

Gone- Charli XCX plus Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX really killed it this year.

ALSO Charli XCX- Next Level listen up

10% Kali Uchis and Kaytrananda Listen here

Julia Holter- Words I heard

Big Thief- Not

HAIM-Right Now

 

Sufjian Stevens-Mercury

Sufjian Stevens- Should have known better

Perfume Genius-Wreath

Bon Iver – Hey ma

For no words work time:

 

Haiku Salut – Occupy

Explosions in the Sky- Your hand in mine

 

