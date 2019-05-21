3 Steps to Fix Your Fundraising Career

The cure for the common fundraising career!

I want to help you rise in your career. But first, we have to figure out what’s holding you back.

1. Are you aware of the systems that are acting all around you?

A systemic analysis is important, so we know what we’re dealing with.

This is something I see so much. We have the feminization of the sector to deal with. That means people, especially women, are chronically underpaid, and have precarious work. We live under white supremacy. This leads to white fragility, and can hold you back at work in a number of ways. Aside from sexism, if you are a woman, there’s also racism, classism, homophobia, and more. Here’s an example of intersectional oppressions that can happen in a nonprofit workplace.

So, full disclaimer, when we want to help you move on up, what worked for one person may not work for another. Your mileage may vary, depending on how interested people in your org are in understanding their own biases, anti-oppression work, oppression theory and more. A lot of organizations have it baked into the culture that one kind of person will feel comfortable, and other kinds of people will not. When you do a systemic analysis, it can save you a lot of time and struggle. If there are no POC at the head of your org, and it’s ALWAYS been that way, and you are a POC, perhaps you don’t have to try to change the culture where you are. Perhaps it’s better to simply move on.

2. Do you know your worth and value to the organization?

When I work with clients, we often start here. How do you track your accomplishments? What are you actually worth to your organization?

According to Cygnet research group, your nonprofit loses 110% of your salary every time you leave. Added up over time that can be over $200,000 in 3 years, not including lost donor relationships!

If you are not yet tracking how much you have made for your organization, now is the time!

Here are some sample accomplishments you can track:

How much you raised year on year with your team How much numbers improved since you came on Donor retention numbers Sponsorship retention/increase numbers Direct mail numbers- increase in responses, increase in amounts Grants income increase in numbers of grants, increase in awards, etc Planned gift- numbers of donors increased, increase in amounts promised How your results helped meet the fundraising dept goals and plan How your goals fit in with the overall strategic plan What you learned in how to work better with your team or be a better leader-personally and professionally

3. Do you know the average salary for your job title and geographic location?

I was working with a woman this week and we found out she had been underpaid by $20,000 for OVER FOUR YEARS! This is pure insanity. How did we find this out?



Look it up on Salary.com. You can then make the case, based on your tracking of your accomplishments, that you do deserve this raise or a higher salary.

I help people have the raise conversation.



What if THAT doesn’t work?

Sometimes bosses say, “you can’t negotiate a raise here.” or “no matter what you do, we are not going to review your performance or give you even a cost of living wage increase”

Never fear!

I can help you make the case to your boss. But you are in the strongest position to negotiate when you have another offer in your hand. SO I also help you revamp your resume, cover letter, salary negotiation and interview skills to help you get the job of your dreams.

