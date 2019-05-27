503-673-3853

3 things to avoid in your fundraising job interview

by | May 27, 2019 | Finding a job, Sector-Switching | 0 comments

3 things to avoid in your fundraising job interview

This video talks about the 3 common mistakes people make in their fundraising job interview. If you do these, you’re not alone! But this can help.

If you want more advice about how to get a fundraising job,

Schedule a call to chat about what you are looking for right now: http://bit.ly/MTFree30

Gallup Strengthsfinder test: To help you find that challenge- a strength in disguise!

66 Resources to rise in your fundraising career– to help you anticipate those tough interview questions!

If you want more advice about how to get a fundraising job,

Schedule a call to chat about what you are looking for right now

Get the Job! Your Fundraising career Empowerment Guide cover

Look at my 5 star rated book! Get the Job! Your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SEARCH THE SITE

AS SEEN IN

FUNDRAISING IDEAS

BEST PRACTICES