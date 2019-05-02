6 Simple Interview Questions You Need to Ask to Find a Good Fundraising Job





Fundraising jobs are hard! They don’t have to be this hard though, IF you ask the right questions in your interview. This interview is a two way street, and you need to see if this job is going to support you or not.

In this 8 minute video, you’ll learn how to find a good workplace culture, in 6 simple questions.

You’ll also have 5 more questions as a bonus, for fundraising specific roles.

