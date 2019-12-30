All good things must come to an end…

Wow, one year of the Name It Podcast! Thousands of downloads! Tons of good comments! So much learning! So many good interviews! Thank you for helping us reach over 2,000 downloads! WOW! We could not have done it without you!
Just a few truthtelling highlights from 2019-
- Desiree Adaway on how White Supremacy Manifests Inside Our Organizations!
- Tanya Odom on Creating Inclusive Workplaces in the nonprofit sector!
- Jarell Skinner-Roy on Critical Consciousness and Ethical Nonprofit Storytelling
- Kishshana Palmer on Racism in the Sector
- Vanessa Chase Lockshin on feminism in the sector
- We also got to talk about White Fragility, and what it looks like- and what to do instead!
Now, with joy in our hearts, we are saying goodbye to cohost Helen Choi and to the Name It! Podcast!
We are also seeing and hearing LOTS of good podcasts that talk about inequity and IDEA, and we want to promote those podcasts and experts voices too. Please listen to:
- For the Wild Podcast,(SO SO GOOD)
- That’s Not How That Works podcast by Louiza Doran,(LOVE THIS ONE!) And a few new ones we found…
- Dr Kira Banks Raising Equity podcast,
- Bethaney Wilkinson’s The Diversity Gap podcast,
- Dr Jonathan Ashong-Laptey’s The Resource Groups podcast
3. We are super excited about other new projects in the works!
Mazarine is working on careerastrology.net, to help people with self mastery through self knowledge, with human design, and the gene keys!
We appreciate you listening, and if you’d like to share what you learned or appreciated from this podcast, please leave a comment!