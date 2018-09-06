Here’s our Nonprofit Leadership Summit schedule

Do you want to get more major gifts?
Nonprofit Leadership Summit Schedule
Monday Sept 24th, 2018
8am PT-8:15am PT (11am-11:15am ET) Opening Keynote-Our time is now – Mazarine Treyz
8:15am-9:15am PT (11:15am-12:15pm ET) Building a Better Board- Kishshana Palmer
10am-11am PT (1pm-2pm ET) Lead in Love – Sarai Johnson
12pm-1pm PT (3pm-4pm ET) Hidden Assets for Fundraising Effectiveness: Your Management Practices – Ellen Bristol
1:30pm PT-2:30pm PT (4:30-5:30pm ET) Finding the hidden planned giving donors in your database – Jon Wright
Wednesday Sept 26th, 2018
8am-9am PT (11am-12pm ET) Resilient Leadership – Della Rae
10am-11am PT (1pm-2pm ET) Decolonizing Our Nonprofits -Neesha Powell-Twagirumukiza
12pm-1pm PT (3pm-4pm ET) Save money, save time! Marketing Automation for Non-Profits -Justin Handley
1:30pm PT-2:30pm PT (4:30-5:30pm ET) Coldcalling major donors made easy -Kristen Kennedy
Friday Sept 28th, 2018
8am-9am PT (11am-12pm ET) The Introverted Fundraiser | Turning a *Liability* Into an Asset -Pamela Grow
9am-10am (12pm-1pm ET) New Decent Work Research -Cathy Taylor and Pamela Uppal, The Ontario Nonprofit Network
10am-11am PT (1pm-2pm ET) Everything you wanted to know about getting grants, but were afraid to ask- Margie Fine
12pm-1pm PT (3pm-4pm ET) Creative problem solving for leaders- Daniel Hyman
1:30pm PT-2:30pm PT (4:30-5:30pm ET) Closing remarks -Mazarine Treyz
