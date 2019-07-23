503-673-3853

How to break into the fundraising field

by | Jul 23, 2019 | Becoming a Grantwriter, Becoming a nonprofit consultant, Finding a job, Sector-Switching | 0 comments

How to break into the fundraising field

How can you break into the field? It’s a dilemma. People often come to me with this question, as I work with them on their fundraising careers.

In this segment we talk about how I got started, how YOU can get started, ways to start gaining experience before you ever get a job, and also how to create your own job in fundraising.

Book a free call to talk about your fundraising career and where you want to go: http://bit.ly/MTFree30

Today we mentioned:
http://idealist.org
http://guidestar.org

Learning about fundraising:
http://wildwomanfundraising.com/shop

Getting a comprehensive education in fundraising (and templates and tools) in Fundraising Mastermind Elite

66 Resources to rise in your fundraising career

Get the Job! Your Fundraising career Empowerment Guide cover

Get the Job, your Fundraising Career Empowerment Guide

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SEARCH THE SITE

AS SEEN IN

FUNDRAISING IDEAS

BEST PRACTICES