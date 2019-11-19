NAME IT! Podcast: Intersectional Theology, interview with Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan Shaw

Helen Choi and Mazarine Treyz are so excited today to interview Rev Dr Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Rev Susan Shaw about intersectional theology.
Here are the questions we asked:
– Can you tell me about yourself and why you got into what you do and why you care?
– How did you come together to write the book Intersectional Theology?
– What is Intersectional Theology?
– Why is Intersectional Theology relevant in today’s climate? And how can it translate to the not-for-profit sector, especially for major Christian charities?
– Is allyship required and how can one be an ally?
– What would you have to advise for white ‘conservative ministry leaders?
– What would you have to advise for white ‘liberal’ ministry leaders?
– In the spirit of the work of MLK Jr., can intersectional theology be a lens and a tool for reconciliation today?
Rev Dr Grace Ji-Sun Kim is a Korean-American theologian and professor. She is best known for books and articles on the social and religious experiences of Korean women immigrants to North America. Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea. She immigrated with her family to London, Ontario in 1975. She earned a B.Sc. in Psychology from Victoria University at the University of Toronto, a Master of Divinity degree from Knox College, University of Toronto, and a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto. She has written over 17 books. Learn more about her on her Wikipedia page.
Rev Dr. Susan M. Shaw is a professor of Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies at Oregon State University. She holds an MA and PhD in Religious Education from Southern Seminary and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies in Women Studies and English from Oregon State University. She is an ordained Baptist minister who makes her congregational home in the United Church of Christ. Prior to joining the OSU faculty in 1996 she taught religion at two private liberal arts colleges. She is author of Reflective Faith: A Theological Toolbox for Women and God Speaks to Us, Too: Southern Baptist Women on Church, Home, and Society, and co-author of two introductory textbooks, Women’s Voices, Feminist Visions: Classic and Contemporary Readings and Women Worldwide: Transnational Feminist Perspectives on Women, and Girls Rock! 50 Years of Women Making Music. She is currently executive editor of a forthcoming 4-volume encyclopedia of women’s lives and Co-Editor of Intersectional Theology. She regularly blogs with Ms.Magazine and Global Baptist News.