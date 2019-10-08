NAMEIT! Podcast: Where are the Asian fundraisers?

This weekend the AFP Women’s Impact Initiative Summit took place in Arizona.

We spoke to 2 attendees, Helen Choi, and Melody Song, Canadian Asian fundraisers,

They asked the important question- Where are the Asian fundraisers? (there were 3 Asian fundraisers total at this event)

And, what did they learn at the event?



In this latest edition of the Name It! podcast, we talk with fundraisers Melody Song and Helen Choi about the Women’s Impact Initiative Summit in Arizona, lessons learned, and questions we still have.

