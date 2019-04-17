NAME IT! PODCAST! White Fragility

In the nonprofit sector lately, Helen and Mazarine have seen some glaring examples of white fragility. So, we decided to do an episode on what this is, and how we can do better.

Are you wondering what white fragility is? how it shows up? listen up for some quick tips on what it is, how to recognize it, and how to do better as a white ally.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast here:

https://wildwomanfundraising.com/podcast/