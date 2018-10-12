This Nonprofit Leadership Summit was the best one yet! You can still get the recordings

The Nonprofit Leadership Summit is over-but if you’re bummed that you missed it, you can still get access to the recordings and the 25 CFRE credits. We have people still wanting the recordings even if they couldn’t be there in person. You can still get the recordings, bonus materials, e-courses and more.

Yes, the Summit is over… but we’ve still got a long way to go- to build more stable funding streams- to become better leaders -to support our teams to do better work.

The work that we do as nonprofit leaders matters now, more than ever.

Want proof? Read on.

This week, I look back at the lessons of 1939, and share with you the wise words of Stefan Zweig, in this post entitled “ Above the Turmoil “

Here’s what people said about the summit:

I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are a gift and the effort you have put into the Summit truly speaks in volumes. I have gained a great deal of knowledge. Each of the days were invaluable. What I learned was that I don’t know a heck of a lot! However, what I do know is that I have the right passion and now have tools to be a better leader. Every one of the speakers you have selected were incredible. I learned that I have behaviors of an introvert for one; ONN had so many takeaways around decent work – and EXCELLENT presentation; and “everything you wanted to know about grants…” came at the perfect moment because I will be having a retreat with my board members next month to talk about grant writing. Lastly, the closing was such a wonderful gift. It gave pause and made me feel even more empowered. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all the presenters and YOU! – Emily

********************************************************************

Everyone did a fantastic job and thank you for bringing their expertise to the summit. I could tell how authentic and real each speaker was, and I’m not sure if it’s due to the webinar setting that allowed the speakers to be more candid, but I just loved how everyone presented themselves and their content/expertise from an authentic place with no filtering. It was great and I learned a ton. The key messages from the speakers were so on-point to what I’m dealing with and I feel validated hearing about my issues from these experts! -Angela *******************************************************************

It was pretty special last week. I know not everyone could get the budget approved in time. So if you want to get that summit, you can Click here to get the recordings, bonus materials, e-courses and more.

Now after reading this, I am on fire to help more leaders succeed in 2019! If you want to raise more, and build your cash reserves, check out The Entrepreneurial Nonprofit.