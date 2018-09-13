Wild Woman Fundraising

You are Not a Whiner


When I was a teenager, my dad used to say, “You’re such a whiner!”

It was hurtful. So I gave up trying to talk to him about problems that were important to me.

My friend Yukon told me today that women are told they’re whining when they try to bring up issues that need to change.

It’s part of patriarchy and white supremacy when we get belittled or told our concerns are not important.

Bottom line: When someone doesn’t want to listen, they can shut you down by saying you’re a whiner.

Funny how… when we grow up… that can become our inner voice. How…we don’t want to be seen as a whiner, so we just let things go.

For example, when my boss at the domestic violence shelter stole my wages by telling me not to report that I did overtime. Or that I worked on Christmas.

I just thought, well, I don’t want to be a whiner, so I will just do what she says. That was actually illegal.

The reason I’m bringing this up?

Maybe you had this problem too. I’m here to let you know that–

When you talk about your thoughts or feelings about what is wrong, you are not whining.

You are telling the truth about what is happening for you right now. Hopefully you’re telling your truth to someone who can help you make the change you want.

If you have a problem with;

–Not enough support to be a leader,
–Sub-par fundraising results,
–Lack of people to get the fundraising results you want, or
–Nobody giving you realistic fundraising metrics to hit,

THEN you should join us at the Nonprofit Leadership Summit.

Here’s a peek at what you’ll learn, in a lively video interview with Ellen Bristol talking about the 5 key ways you can start measuring your fundraising progress.

She shares the groundbreaking concept of measuring based on the Grantor or Donor’s state of mind, NOT what you’re doing.

Wouldn’t you like to have an easier time raising money?

Isn’t it time you started getting solutions to the serious problems that are holding you back in fundraising?

Coming to Ellen Bristol’s session at the Nonprofit Leadership Summit can help you get the metrics and tools you need to get way better fundraising results, even if you’re getting grants or sponsorships!

Free Fundraising webinar coming up!

Next Level Fundraising for your Nonprofit-Sept 12th, 10am PT, 11am MT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET Register here

Nonprofit leadership Summit online

