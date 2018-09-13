You are Not a Whiner



When I was a teenager, my dad used to say, “You’re such a whiner!”

It was hurtful. So I gave up trying to talk to him about problems that were important to me.

My friend Yukon told me today that women are told they’re whining when they try to bring up issues that need to change.

It’s part of patriarchy and white supremacy when we get belittled or told our concerns are not important.

Bottom line: When someone doesn’t want to listen, they can shut you down by saying you’re a whiner.

Funny how… when we grow up… that can become our inner voice. How… we don’t want to be seen as a whiner, so we just let things go.

For example, when my boss at the domestic violence shelter stole my wages by telling me not to report that I did overtime. Or that I worked on Christmas.

I just thought, well, I don’t want to be a whiner, so I will just do what she says. That was actually illegal.

The reason I’m bringing this up?

Maybe you had this problem too. I’m here to let you know that–

When you talk about your thoughts or feelings about what is wrong, you are not whining.

You are telling the truth about what is happening for you right now. Hopefully you’re telling your truth to someone who can help you make the change you want.

If you have a problem with;

–Not enough support to be a leader,

–Sub-par fundraising results,

–Lack of people to get the fundraising results you want, or

–Nobody giving you realistic fundraising metrics to hit,

————————————————————————————

